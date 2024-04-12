Where is Ric Flair now and will he ever return to the WWE again?

Ric Flair is amongst the most prolific professional wrestlers of all time, but will the recently-signed AEW star ever return to the WWE?

Ric “Nature Boy” Flair’s peak came in the 1990s as one of the premier in-ring performers and the unquestioned number one personality on the microphone.

Flair won several world titles across promotions like NWA, WCW, and WWE, including a record that stands to this day of 16 championship reigns.

In recent years, Flair, 75, has bounced around from TNA to AEW, serving as an onscreen talent. Rather than as an in-ring performer, his one-of-one personality and elite mic work take precedence nowadays.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Why did Ric Flair leave the WWE?

Ric Flair left the WWE in 2021 after requesting his release. In a social media post, Flair said that he and the WWE “have a different vision for his future.”

In the same post, Flair told fans that he has no bad blood toward the company, though he grew frustrated with his character’s direction in the WWE.

Article continues after ad

Is Charlotte Flair his daughter?

Yes. Following in her father’s footsteps, Charlotte Flair is a 14-time women’s world champion in the WWE.

The younger Flair even adopted her father’s patented figure-four leg lock, which she transformed into a figure-eight lock to make it more unique to her character.

Article continues after ad

What is Ric Flair’s net worth?

Flair’s reported net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, sits at $500,000. He has dealt with considerable financial struggles in recent years, as he revealed on The Steve Austin Show.

Where did he get the “Nature Boy” nickname?

Flair adopted the famous moniker early in his career. He battled with Buddy Rogers, the original “Nature Boy,” in a dream match between generations, officially earning the nickname by defeating Rogers.

Rogers was an immensely important figure in the rise of professional wrestling, but Flair has become synonymous with the moniker. For all intents and purposes, he is the one and only “Nature Boy.”

Will Ric Flair ever return to the WWE?

Flair has been hesitant about definitively shutting the door on a return, but he believes his endorsement of marijuana-related products will prevent a reunion.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He’s also not a fan of the language in WWE contracts. “I mean, in fairness, I don’t like [WWE contracts],” Flair explained. “I understand it, but I don’t like it. But I’ve seen a lot worse.”

The 75-year-old is a fixture on AEW programming and is currently under contract with the promotion through 2024. According to his comments on the subject, a WWE return isn’t in the cards for Flair — at least not anytime soon.