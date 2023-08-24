Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West: Dates, participants, prizes
The Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West tournament is set to take place in September. Here is a guide on the dates, participants, and winners of the tournament.
Street Fighter 6 has been a highly successful game ever since its release in the month of June. Players have been practicing quite hard and participating in various tournaments under the Capcom Pro Tour banner.
The goal is to ultimately qualify for the finals in 2024 for a chance at the coveted 1 million dollar prize pool. As such, the next tournament that fans will have their eyes on is the one in South America.
A detailed guide covering all the necessary details pertaining to Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West has been presented in the following section.
Contents
Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West Dates
The Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West tournament will take place on September 2, 2023, and September 3, 2023. It is important to remember that this tournament will be held online.
Eligble Regions for Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West
The regions that are allowed to be part of Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West are as follows:
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Chile
- Colombia
- French Guiana
- Guyana
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Suriname
- Venezuela
- Uruguay
Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West Notable Entrants
While a lot of players will be participating in the Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West tournament, some of the notable entrants have been presented below:
|Notable Entrants
|Notable Entrants
|Notable Entrants
|Dookie
|Younghou
|shaka22
|Frozen
|Kane Blueriver
|DARLAN
|VermiCL
|R.Punk
|Nicolas
|Scorpionprocs
|Kheios
|Kaiser Pudu
|Atma
|Poderoso
|Salvatore
|Detoneichon
|Celfcool
|Jusa
|ISHIKAWA
|darkaizen
|CrisGq
Street Fighter 6 CPT South America West Prizes
The winners and prize money for Street Fighter 6 South America West are provided below:
|Rank
|Prize
|Player
|Team
|1
|$2500
|2
|$1200
|3
|$800
|4
|$500
|5
|6
|7
|8
Lastly, it is important to mention, that the winner of this tournament will qualify for Capcom Cup X for the 2023-24 season.
This concludes our guide for Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West. If you found it informative, please look into some of the other guides at Dexerto.
Street Fighter 6 PC Requirements: Minimum & recommended specs | Street Fighter 6 World Tour: Everything we know about the single-player mode | Street Fighter 6 Character Roster: All confirmed & leaked fighters | 5 things we learned from the Street Fighter 6 closed beta | Is Street Fighter 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | What is Street Fighter 6’s Drive Gauge system? | Will Street Fighter 6 have microtransactions? | Will Street Fighter 6 be on Nintendo Switch?