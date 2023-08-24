Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West: Dates, participants, prizes

The Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West tournament is set to take place in September. Here is a guide on the dates, participants, and winners of the tournament.

Street Fighter 6 has been a highly successful game ever since its release in the month of June. Players have been practicing quite hard and participating in various tournaments under the Capcom Pro Tour banner.

The goal is to ultimately qualify for the finals in 2024 for a chance at the coveted 1 million dollar prize pool. As such, the next tournament that fans will have their eyes on is the one in South America.

A detailed guide covering all the necessary details pertaining to Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West has been presented in the following section.

Contents

CAPCOM Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West will take place on September 2023.

The Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West tournament will take place on September 2, 2023, and September 3, 2023. It is important to remember that this tournament will be held online.

Eligble Regions for Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West

The regions that are allowed to be part of Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West are as follows:

Argentina

Bolivia

Chile

Colombia

French Guiana

Guyana

Paraguay

Peru

Suriname

Venezuela

Uruguay

Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West Notable Entrants

While a lot of players will be participating in the Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 South America West tournament, some of the notable entrants have been presented below:

Notable Entrants Notable Entrants Notable Entrants Dookie Younghou shaka22 Frozen Kane Blueriver DARLAN VermiCL R.Punk Nicolas Scorpionprocs Kheios Kaiser Pudu Atma Poderoso Salvatore Detoneichon Celfcool Jusa ISHIKAWA darkaizen CrisGq

Street Fighter 6 CPT South America West Prizes

The winners and prize money for Street Fighter 6 South America West are provided below:

Rank Prize Player Team 1 $2500 2 $1200 3 $800 4 $500 5 6 7 8

Lastly, it is important to mention, that the winner of this tournament will qualify for Capcom Cup X for the 2023-24 season.

