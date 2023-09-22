LA Comic Con introduces Street Fighter 6 & MK1 tournaments with top FGC pros
LA Comic Con is bringing fighting games to the big stage with Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 tournaments featuring community figureheads like Justin Wong, Punk, and Alex Jebailey.
LA Comic Con is coming up in December, bringing the best of pop culture, comics, gaming, anime, and more to the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Following the recent releases of Mortal Kombat 1 and Street Fighter 6, the convention is set to deliver big on fighting games at this year’s event, as well.
In a September 22 press release, LA Comic Con revealed that it’s got some major figureheads from the fighting game community set to make an appearance and test their might against fans.
Justin Wong, Punk & Alex Jebailey to feature at LA Comic Con 2023
This year, three influential figures from the FGC will face off against fans in tournaments for Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1: Nine-time EVO champ Justin Wong, famous Street Fighter pro Victor ‘Punk’ Woodley, and CEO founder/organizer Alex Jebailey.
Justin Wong is a legend in the fighting game scene, taking home more EVO championships than any other player to date. Punk is also a huge name in the community, rising to prominence in Street Fighter V and cementing himself as one of the world’s top fighting game players in multiple titles. Alex Jebailey is also an important figure in the community as the founder of CEOGaming (on top of being the face of the famous ‘Jebaited’ Twitch emote).
The finals for these tournaments will be held on LA Comic Con’s Gaming Stage in the convention center’s West Hall, where a “variety of content” will be featured, from competitive gaming tournaments, live gaming demos, panel presentations, and more.
The tournament is being run in partnership with League Spot and marks a major moment for fighting games at LA Comic Con.
“We’re adding a new interactive dynamic to our show’s gaming element by bringing in the
likes of these FGC masters to play against the fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to have the fans duel against these top-level players,” said Chris DeMoulin, CEO/GM of Los Angeles Comic Con’s parent company, CEI.
LA Comic Con will take place from December 1-3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
For more fighting game content, check out our coverage right here on Dexerto.