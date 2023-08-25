Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East: Dates, participants, prizes
Street Fighter 6 Capcom Pro Tour (CPT) 2023 has been going on with full steam and here is all the information pertaining to the Asia East tournament.
The Capcom Pro Tour or CPT as fans call it is the ultimate tournament for Street Fighter 6. This is the tenth season since its inception and the ultimate prize that awaits in the grand final at Capcom Cup X is one million dollars.
Therefore, players across the world are busy grinding the game while fans are eager to learn about those who are making it into the finals. However, in order to qualify for the finals going through the smaller CPT tournaments is a necessity and this time it is about Asia East.
There are some real big names when it comes to CPT 2023 in Asia and a guide for the same has been presented in the following sections.
Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East Dates
The dates for Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 in Asia East are September 9, 2023, and September 10, 2023.
Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East Eligible Regions
The regions eligible to participate in Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East are provided below:
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Hong Kong
- Macao
Notable players at Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East
Being an online tournament, a huge number of players will be participating in this event. However, a list of some of the notable names which you will see are:
|Notable Players
|Notable Players
|Notable Players
|Oil King
|NL
|UMA327
|Gamerbee
|Humanbomb
|Xiaobao
|Chris Wong
|UGANG
|Armperor
|Yoro
|ZJZ
|Korean Wrestling Man
|Yunjabes
|daimon
|Laezex
|Leshar
Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East Prizes
The prizes for Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East across every major rank are provided below:
|Rank
|Prize
|Player
|Team
|1
|$2500
|2
|$1200
|3
|$800
|4
|$500
|5
|6
|7
|8
The winner of this tournament will qualify for Capcom Cup X.
This concludes our guide for Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
