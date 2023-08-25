Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East: Dates, participants, prizes

Street Fighter 6 Capcom Pro Tour (CPT) 2023 has been going on with full steam and here is all the information pertaining to the Asia East tournament.

The Capcom Pro Tour or CPT as fans call it is the ultimate tournament for Street Fighter 6. This is the tenth season since its inception and the ultimate prize that awaits in the grand final at Capcom Cup X is one million dollars.

Therefore, players across the world are busy grinding the game while fans are eager to learn about those who are making it into the finals. However, in order to qualify for the finals going through the smaller CPT tournaments is a necessity and this time it is about Asia East.

There are some real big names when it comes to CPT 2023 in Asia and a guide for the same has been presented in the following sections.

CAPCOM Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East will feature some really big names

The dates for Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 in Asia East are September 9, 2023, and September 10, 2023.

Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East Eligible Regions

The regions eligible to participate in Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East are provided below:

South Korea

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Macao

Notable players at Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East

Being an online tournament, a huge number of players will be participating in this event. However, a list of some of the notable names which you will see are:

Notable Players Notable Players Notable Players Oil King NL UMA327 Gamerbee Humanbomb Xiaobao Chris Wong UGANG Armperor Yoro ZJZ Korean Wrestling Man Yunjabes daimon Laezex Leshar

Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East Prizes

The prizes for Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East across every major rank are provided below:

Rank Prize Player Team 1 $2500 2 $1200 3 $800 4 $500 5 6 7 8

The winner of this tournament will qualify for Capcom Cup X.

This concludes our guide for Street Fighter 6 CPT 2023 Asia East. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

