Street Fighter 6 Demo available now for PlayStation ahead of June release

World Warriors, prepare! Street Fighter 6 is now available to play as a demo on PlayStation ahead of its release date on June 2, with other platforms soon to follow.

On April 20, rapper Lil Wayne showed up on Twitch to host a special Street Fighter 6 showcase that revealed a ton of new content for the game’s World Tour mode.

That’s not all; a slew of new gameplay options were also announced for the upcoming title, including battle damage, special sound cues, and even private rooms for online training.

However, possibly the most exciting info to come out of the showcase was that Street Fighter fans can start playing a free demo version of the series’ next installment before its release this summer.

How to get Street Fighter 6 free demo

The surprise from this unexpected stream was the news that PlayStation 4 & 5 users can download a Street Fighter 6 demo version right now, on April 20, and play it all the way up until the game’s release on June 2.

To get the demo, navigate to the PlayStation store and search for the Street Fighter 6 demo. Simply hit download, and your SF6 demo will be available to play to your heart’s content!

Right now, it looks like players will only get access to two modes: World Tour and Fighting Ground, which were previously unavailable in the game’s closed beta test that took place last year. In Fighting Ground mode, you have access to a Tutorial and Character Guides in the Practice mode, a One on One battle in Versus Mode, and Extreme Battle in Special Match Mode.

Currently, you can only play as two characters in the Fighting Ground mode — SFV newcomer Luke and mainstay icon Ryu. It’s unclear if the Battle

For those who aren’t playing on PlayStation, not to fear — you’ll be able to duke it out on PC for Steam and XBox Series X/S on April 26.

Until then, World Warriors will need to test their patience until the full game comes out on June 2. Bring it on!

For more Street Fighter 6 news, check out our hub of all the game’s confirmed characters thus far.