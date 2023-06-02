How to unlock every character in Street Fighter 6 World Tour: Location, Chapter, and more

Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode is a semi open world RPG game filled with lots of features and interesting characters. However, these characters are not readily available and you need to spend some time grinding to unlock them.

Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode consists of the entire main cast of the game. These characters exist in the game in the form of masters with whom you can train to learn their fighting style.

However, these masters are scattered all across the world and each of them have their own outlook when it comes to fighting. Every master you meet will tell you that the key to gaining strength is finding your own style which suits you the best.

Therefore, your goal will be to meet every master and see what works for you. However, for that, you need to find them as fast as possible. Hence, here is our guide to every legendary fighter in Street Fighter 6 World Tour including the chapters as well as their fighting style.

Contents

Luke location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Luke is the very first character you find in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Location : Gym

: Gym Chapter: 1-1

Luke is the first character whom you will meet in Street Fighter 6 World Tour. He is really good since his fighting style is probably one of the easiest to pick up for newer players.

Luke’s style is rush down where he can close the gap very quickly and fight against your opponent head-on. Luke’s attacks are mostly close range except for the Sand Blaster which is his long ranged projectile.

In short, Luke is very balanced, and learning his fighting style will never go wrong for you.

Chun-Li location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Chun-Li is the ultimate kung-fu specialist in Street Fighter 6

Location : Chinatown, Metro City

: Chinatown, Metro City Chapter: 2-1

Chun-Li is the character whom you will meet right after completing the introductory quest with Luke. There is no doubt that Chun-Li is very interesting. She has some really hard-hitting moves and adorns the style of Chinese Kung fu.

However, she is hard to learn on account of being a character who relies on charged inputs. For instance, Kikoken requires you to charge back and then input forward and punch together to trigger it. Therefore, even though her fighting style might seem interesting, you will have to spend a lot of time to learn it efficiently.

Marisa location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Marisa is a very powerful unit who can deal a lot of damage

Location : Italy

: Italy Chapter: 3-3

Marisa will unlock while progressing through the main story of the game. There is no doubt that Marisa is someone whom you will enjoy playing a lot. She is easy to learn and has some of the hardest-hitting moves in the game.

A single charged punch from Marisa can take away 30% of your opponent’s health bar. She also has an armor move that can absorb Drive Impact and enable you for a counter-attack. The only issue with Marisa is that you can do very little unless your opponent is rushing into you headstrong.

Blanka location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Blanks is a character who loves to dive into the enemy as much as possible

Location : Brazil

: Brazil Chapter: 6-1

Blanka is another character who needs to rush into you in order to be effective. He also relies a lot on charged moves but is much less effective when compared to Chun-Li. The problem with Blanka is that his attacks leave massive windows where the opponent can punish you.

He is fun, but at the same time, he is hard to play against most of the Street Fighter 6 roster.

Dee Jay location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Dee Jay is a powerful unit who has a mix of both offensive and defensive abilities

Location : Jamaica

: Jamaica Chapter: 6-1

Dee Jay is a pretty balanced character in Street Fighter 6. He also requires charged moves to function but is a character that you will find worth investing in. Dee Jay is mostly close rang, but he has a projectile move that can be used to harass opponents.

One of the best things about Dee Jay in Street Fighter 6 is that he has some really good follow-up attacks. Therefore, it will always keep your opponent guessing which can prove to be a huge advantage in a battle.

Jamie location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Jamie is one of the most fun characters to play with in Street Fighter 6

Location : Chinatown, Metro City

: Chinatown, Metro City Chapter: 8-1

Jamie initially appears in chapter 8, but does not unlock at that point. You need to keep playing through the story and eventually, he will appear in Chinatown itself as a master during the night time.

Jamie is another really fascinating character. His entire playstyle revolves around the drink that he uses. The more drunk Jamie gets, the stronger he becomes. In a fight, you need to drink 4 times with Jamie in order to unlock his full potential.

However, this also means you need to work around specific windows where you can drink. In short, he is a character that will take some time to master.

Ken location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Ken’s kit is filled with a lot of tools to deal with almost anyone in Street Fighter 6

Location : Metro City

: Metro City Chapter: 8-3

Ken is one of the best characters to learn in Street Fighter 6. He is strong, hits hard, and has some of the best combos in this game. The version of Ken you find in this game is much more aggressive compared to his previous counterparts.

In this game, you have answers to a lot of things as Ken and his kit can be considered as one of the most well-rounded within the entire roster. One of the best aspects about Ken is that he has really good follow-up attacks, thereby allowing you to deal a lot of damage in a very short window.

E.Honda location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Honda is a grappler who can smash down his opponents with ease

Location: Metro City

Metro City Chapter: 8-4

Honda is your typical grappler character in Street Fighter 6. He is one of those units against whom maintaining distance is crucial as otherwise he will simply finish you off with a couple of grab attacks.

Honda is very interesting to learn and fun to play but is also extremely difficult. He is one of those units that require a lot of game knowledge to master. Ideally, as a new player you should steer away from Honda, but if you like his playstyle then get ready to struggle a lot in the beginning.

Ryu location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Ryu is complicated but worth the effort in Street Fighter 6

Location : Genbu Temple, Japan

: Genbu Temple, Japan Chapter: 8-5

Ryu is definitely one of the most interesting characters in Street Fighter 6. He is the usual Hadoken, Shoryuken, and a few other moves that are signature to Ryu. However, he has a few other moves that he has learned after taking control of his alter-ego Evil Ryu.

Street Fighter 6 Ryu is probably the best version of the character with powerful attacks, complex follow-ups, and some of the most rewarding mechanics. However, unlike Ken, Ryu’s follow-ups are hard to pull off.

You need to be really quick at pressing your buttons and that is something which will take some practice. Ryu is complicated to learn, but you will not be disappointed once you master his moves.

Guile location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Guile is the best defensive unit in Street Fighter 6

Location : Carrier Brion Taylor

: Carrier Brion Taylor Chapter: 9-1

Guile in Street Fighter 6 is the ultimate defensive character for players to pick up. He is really hard to break down and can block almost anything and everything with ease. Guile can hold down rush characters like Ken and Juri for eternity and the opponent will have almost no answers against that.

However, Guile is also very tough to play and requires a fair bit of practice to get used to. He is a charged character similar to Chun-Li and Blanka and needs to be precise with his timing to become effective.

Manon location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Manon’s medal mechanic takes time to practice, but is worth the effort

Location : France

: France Chapter: Unlocks via sub-quest named Extra. Talk to the person named Oscar in Metro City near the main hub to start the quest.

Manon is arguably one of the best characters in Street Fighter 6. She is a grappler and has the potential to take down an enemy with just two grabs. Manon has a mechanic where she gains medals whenever she performs a grab.

Once she reaches 5 medals, her command grabs deal immense damage. She also has really good range and a single stretch from Manon can cover almost half the screen. She will take some practice to get used to, but she is one of those characters who will carry you in ranked matches.

Juri location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Juri is one of the best characters in Street Fighter 6

Location : Nayshall

: Nayshall Chapter: Unlocked via the sub-quest A Hardboiled Adventure

Juri is one of the most fun characters that you will get to play with in Street Fighter 6. She is a rush character, but she has answers to a lot of things. Her kit can basically counter almost anyone in Street Fighter 6 no matter the opponent.

Her Tensenrin can break armor moves, her fireball can harass opponents and her long-ranged drive impact can catch almost any enemy off-guard. Juri can be a bit difficult to learn, but she is so rewarding that you will end up making her your go-to in almost any given scenario.

Her Feng-shui Engine is really powerful as well and learning it optimally is a must to become a good Juri player.

Kimberly location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Kimberley has the best wall pressure in Street Fighter 6

Location : Metro City

: Metro City Chapter: Can be found standing in Beat Street around mid-way through the story

Kimberly in Street Fighter 6 is the ultimate rush-down character. She is one of those units who can pressure you into the wall and keep you there for eternity. She also has really good cross-ups which means just sitting in a low block is not recommended.

However, she is also very easy to punish as a single drive impact can completely disable her combo and leave her open to enemy attacks. She is also hard to master but is extremely fun to play with.

Zangief location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Zangief is one of the best characters to play in Modern control

Location : Barmaley Steelworks

: Barmaley Steelworks Chapter: Finish the side-quest Hither and Tither which you will find in front of Hagger Stadium at night

Zangief is a very powerful character in Street Fighter 6. He is an outright grappler who will chain-grab you for eternity. One of the most fascinating aspects about Zangief is that once he completes a grab, he can drive rush into you for another grab without any delay.

He is very strong in Modern controls which makes him easily accessible to new players as well.

Lily location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Lily is quite fun to play, but she is comparatively weaker than others

Location : Thunderfoot Settlement, Mexico

: Thunderfoot Settlement, Mexico Chapter: 6-1

Lily is a pretty fun and interesting character to play in Street Fighter 6. She has a mix of both offensive and defensive abilities and is very easy to pull off. However, despite that she is very weak when compared to some of the other top-tier characters in the game.

Dhalsim location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Dhalsim’s long range attacks are immense as they can poke down opponents with ease

Location : Dhalsimer Temple

: Dhalsimer Temple Chapter: Defeat Anik in Bayside Park

Dhalsim is a very powerful unit in Street Fighter 6. He has the ability to launch long-range attacks from range and is very hard to punish in most scenarios. He can also throw fireballs which will zone you out and prevent you from rushing him down.

However, Dhalsim is also hard to master as his fireballs need to be set up appropriately. He is a character who requires innovation to become good at and you need to consistently think to make him work.

Cammy location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Cammy has really good mixups and she can punish slow characters very efficiently

Location : King’s Street, London

: King’s Street, London Chapter: Finish the side-quest Special Unit Del in Metro City and visit King’s Street after.

Cammy just like several others is a rush-down unit in Street Fighter 6. However, the reason why she feels very strong is because she has some of the best mixups in the entire game. Cammy can do a lot with her kit and that is something that is bound to puzzle the opponent consistently.

These mixups are a bit difficult to learn, but she can stand her ground against every other unit in the game.

JP location in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM JP is the best zoning character in Street Fighter 6

Location : Nayshall

: Nayshall Chapter: 15-4

JP is the ultimate ranged character in Street Fighter 6. He primarily deals with projectiles that make rushing into him a nightmare. However, simply spamming his abilities will never work on account of poor frame data.

This means if you miss something, the opponent will punish you very hard. However, he is worth learning as once you master him, there is no other unit in the game that can counter him by any means.

Hence, this concludes our guide for every master in Street Fighter 6. If you enjoyed it then please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

