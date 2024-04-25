Stellar Blade Tumbler Expansion Modules: Locations & how to increase

Tumbler Expansion Modules in Stellar Blade play a crucial role in healing Eve and here’s how to find and increase them in your bag.

Earth in Stellar Blade is occupied by Naytibas (creatures who are dangerous and hostile) which means Eve will have quite a challenge dealing with them. Battling enemies like Abaddon can be tough, and Tumbler Expansion Modules are great to have when you’ve run out of Potions in battle. You can also use them to upgrade the Rechargeable Tumbler.

These are all the locations where you can find Tumbler Expansion Modules in Stellar Blade and how to increase them for maximum health regeneration.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Where to find Tumbler Expansion Modules in Stellar Blade

The only way to find Tumbler Expansion Modules in Stellar Blade is through defeating Robots. To detect Robots in every location you visit, use your Drone. Once they are detected, they’ll appear with a blue outline and white dots.

Defeat one of the Robots to get a Tumbler Expansion Module out of them. You can find these Robots almost anywhere in this post-apocalyptic Earth, but remember, they appear less than the other Naytibas.

Article continues after ad

Unlike Omnibolts that help to unlock more slots, you cannot find Tumbler Expansion Modules in chests which makes them rarer to come across.

Shift Up

How to use Tumbler Expansion Modules

To use Tumbler Expansion Modules, you’ll need to access Tumbler Enhancement from a Repair Console by following the steps below:

Article continues after ad

Collect 3x Tumbler Expansion Modules. Head back to a large Supply Camp. Activate its Repair Console. Hold down the X button to increase your Rechargeable Tumbler.

What is the Rechargeable Tumbler in Stellar Blade?

The Rechargeable Tumbler is the main item that heals Eve in Stellar Blade. It instantly restores HP and during the early game, you get 3x Rechargeable Tumblers but you’ll be able to unlock more as you progress through the story.

They are especially useful when you’re fighting the Bosses, as an extra Rechargeable Tumbler could save you from restarting a boss fight.

For more on Stellar Balde, check our other guides below:

Stellar Blade map: Is there a map & can you unlock one? | How to reset skill points | How to fast-travel | Stellar Blade Blue Monsoon location | Best Stellar Blade Exopsines