GamingStellar Blade

Stellar Blade Tumbler Expansion Modules: Locations & how to increase

Sourav Banik
A screenshot from the game Stellar BladeShift Up

Tumbler Expansion Modules in Stellar Blade play a crucial role in healing Eve and here’s how to find and increase them in your bag.

Earth in Stellar Blade is occupied by Naytibas (creatures who are dangerous and hostile) which means Eve will have quite a challenge dealing with them. Battling enemies like Abaddon can be tough, and Tumbler Expansion Modules are great to have when you’ve run out of Potions in battle. You can also use them to upgrade the Rechargeable Tumbler.

These are all the locations where you can find Tumbler Expansion Modules in Stellar Blade and how to increase them for maximum health regeneration.

Contents

Where to find Tumbler Expansion Modules in Stellar Blade

The only way to find Tumbler Expansion Modules in Stellar Blade is through defeating Robots. To detect Robots in every location you visit, use your Drone. Once they are detected, they’ll appear with a blue outline and white dots.

Defeat one of the Robots to get a Tumbler Expansion Module out of them. You can find these Robots almost anywhere in this post-apocalyptic Earth, but remember, they appear less than the other Naytibas.

Unlike Omnibolts that help to unlock more slots, you cannot find Tumbler Expansion Modules in chests which makes them rarer to come across.

an image of Tumbler Enhancement in Stellar BladeShift Up

How to use Tumbler Expansion Modules

To use Tumbler Expansion Modules, you’ll need to access Tumbler Enhancement from a Repair Console by following the steps below:

  1. Collect 3x Tumbler Expansion Modules.
  2. Head back to a large Supply Camp.
  3. Activate its Repair Console.
  4. Hold down the X button to increase your Rechargeable Tumbler.

What is the Rechargeable Tumbler in Stellar Blade?

The Rechargeable Tumbler is the main item that heals Eve in Stellar Blade. It instantly restores HP and during the early game, you get 3x Rechargeable Tumblers but you’ll be able to unlock more as you progress through the story.

They are especially useful when you’re fighting the Bosses, as an extra Rechargeable Tumbler could save you from restarting a boss fight.

For more on Stellar Balde, check our other guides below:

Stellar Blade map: Is there a map & can you unlock one? | How to reset skill points | How to fast-travel | Stellar Blade Blue Monsoon location | Best Stellar Blade Exopsines

About The Author

Sourav Banik

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto, specializing in writing tips and guides for a number of games, including Apex Legends, Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo 4, Palworld, The Finals, XDefiant, and occasionally Tech. He is also passionate about esports, following games such as Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege. He previously wrote for Sportskeeda. Contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

keep reading
Eve with hand on her hip
Stellar Blade
How to get Exospine & Gear Sockets in Stellar Blade
Sourav Banik
Stellar Blade: Holiday Rabbit suit
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade: Where to find the Holiday Rabbit suit
Sam Smith
Eve in space as the sun goes down
Stellar Blade
The best Stellar Blade Exopsines
James Busby
Eve next cherry blossom graffiti
Stellar Blade
How to get Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition items: Stargazer Suit, free Gold, more
James Busby

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.