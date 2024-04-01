How to reset skill points in Stellar Blade

Are you unhappy with the skills you have allocated to Eve in Stellar Blade? Here is how you can reset your skill points in the game.

Skill points are an essential part of upgrading your character in Stellar Blade. The demo was released on March 29, 2024 and showed that most of your combat abilities revolve around the skills you allocate to Eve.

The demo had three skill trees: Attack, Beta, and Survival. The skill points you receive can be allocated to either of the three depending on how you want to build Eve. However, if you are not satisfied with your build, you can reset all your skill points.

Here is how you can do that in the game.

Shift UP SP Initialiser is needed to reset skill points in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade: How to reset your skill points

If you want to reset your skill points in Stellar Blade, you will need access to an item called SP Initialiser. You can hover over a specific skill tree and hold the triangle button on the controller. This will reset an entire skill tree (Attack, Beta, or Survival), and return you all the points, provided you possess the aforementioned item.

Based on the demo, the SP Initialiser can be found in a Legion Supply Box or purchased from major Supply Camps. Each SP Initialiser costs 200G to purchase. However, there might be other ways to obtain it as well, which will become clear once the full game launches.

