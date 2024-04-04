How to defeat Abaddon in Stellar Blade demo

Abaddon is the final boss you’ll encounter in the Stellar Blade demo and here’s how you can defeat it to win the fight easily.

Shift Up’s upcoming action-adventure hack and slash is set for a full release later in April 2024 but fans can try the demo right now to get a taste. Stellar Blade is one of the most anticipated PS5-exclusive titles that has soulslike elements and is set in a post-apocalyptic setting.

Even though you can only play the demo right now, it has a bunch of enemies you can encounter along with a boss fight at the end where you face Abaddon.

Article continues after ad

Knowing the right ways to attack, dodge, and parry is essential to win against Abaddon, so here’s how you can defeat it in the game.

Shift Up

How to win Abaddon boss fight in the Stellar Blade demo

The Abaddon boss fight in the Stellar Blade demo comes in two phases.

He has a definite and predictable set of moves that are very easy to recognize. It may take you a couple of tries but during that time, you must have a close look at how it will attack you.

Article continues after ad

First phase

Every time you start the Abaddon boss fight, it will try to hit you with both of his swords. It gives you the least time to react, so the best way around it is parrying. Right after, a Blue colored cue will flash which you need to dodge and move right behind him.

Article continues after ad

You’ll have enough time to deal significant damage on Abaddon and soon his other types of attacks will follow. Be sure to keep yourself ready as his normal attacks won’t have any colored cues and your best friend to rely on is the combination of dodging and parrying.

Once you find a moment when Abaddon’s guard is down, hit it with all your might to bring down his HP. Don’t forget to upgrade your Beta Skills as they’ll come in really handy in winning this boss fight.

Shift Up Patience is a virtue while trying to defeat Abaddon.

Second phase

Now comes the second phase of the boss fight. Here, Abaddon starts attacking with Yellow-cued ranged attacks and is much more mobile.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Save yourself from taking damage by simply moving out of the range of these attacks, and keep enough distance from Abaddon to plan your attacks accordingly.

Keep an eye on the yellow dots on the left, beneath his health bar. These dots indicate how bad his stance is and if you manage a perfect Parry during this time, it will leave you with enough opportunities to deal non-stop damage for a while.

In the end, play smart and remember it’s a boss fight so waiting for the right moment to hit Abaddon will yield better results than simply going on a rampage.

Article continues after ad

For more on Stellar Blade demo, check our other guides below:

All Stellar Blade outfits | Stellar Blade pre-order bonuses | Is Stellar Blade coming to Xbox & PC? | How long is Stellar Blade? | When is Stellar Blade out?