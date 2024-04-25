Stellar Blade map: Is there a map & can you unlock one?

Stellar Blade map functionality is something many players will be hoping Shift Up has included, especially following the demo release. So, here’s everything you need to know about whether you can access a map in Stellar Blade.

From the scorching hot desert of the Wastelands to the Great Desert, Stellar Blade features some pretty big locations for players to explore. This can make finding all the game’s unlockables a pretty time-consuming affair.

After all, there are over 30 Stellar Blade outfits for Eve, numerous Exoskeletons, Vitcoins, and gold for players to find. It’s because of this, that many players will be wondering whether Stellar Blade features a map. Well, we have the answer to that very question.

Does Stellar Blade have a map?

Stellar Blade doesn’t include any map functionality at the very start of the game. Players only get access to map features after they have defeated Gigas, the game’s fourth boss, and entered Xion.

After traveling to Xion, you’ll be able to pull up the map by swiping up on the PS5 touchpad. It’s important to note, that Stellar Blade maps are only available in certain locations like Xion and the Wastelands.

Upon opening up the map, you’ll be able to see mission markers for both the main story and sidequests. You can also place markers which will make backtracking and locating loot much easier.

SHIFT UP You’ll have access to a map in Stellar Blade once you get to Xion.

When map options are not available, you’ll need to rely on your drone’s trusty scanner. While the drone won’t give you a complete schematic of your current location, it can provide valuable information by highlighting enemies, and climbable ledges, and revealing nearby treasure chests.

It’s important to note, that the drone has a long cooldown by default, so you’ll need to either wait before each scan or purchase upgrades. To use the drone, simply press in the touchpad to begin scanning your surroundings.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Stellar Blade map functionality. Be sure to check out our Stellar Blade page for all the latest news and updates on the game.

