All Starfield Shattered Space weapons & how to get them

Starfield Shattered Space takes players to Va’ruun’kai, the homeworld of The House of Va’ruun. Alongside the new storyline, there are brand-new items to discover.

The DLC brings six new weapons to discover throughout the main story and side missions. You can’t just buy them all from The Keep Armory, so here’s what each weapon does and how to get your hands on them.

PC players can also use console commands to get the new weapons with no effort so if you don’t mind losing out on achievements, we’ve also listed the item codes.

Va’ruun Longfang

Dexerto/Bethesda

Stats

Weapon Type: Laser Rifle

Laser Rifle Base Damage: Engy 52

Engy 52 Ammo: 3KV LZR Cartridge

3KV LZR Cartridge Mag: 30

30 Fire Rate: 75

75 Range: 50

50 Accuracy: 70.20%

70.20% Mass: 5.20

5.20 Mod Slots: 7

This burst-fire Laser Rifle deals high damage at range and can chew through low-level enemies with a single burst. The base version might struggle against high-level enemies, but plenty of powerful Rare and Legendary variants can be found.

Where to find

The most reliable way of getting the Va’ruun Longfang is to fight Vortex Phantom enemies and loot their corpses. You can also find it in containers and weapon racks around Va’ruun’kai so make sure to loot everything.

Console command

Weapon ID: 010F8F7F

010F8F7F Console Command: player.additem 010F8F7F

Va’ruun Starstorm

Dexerto/Bethesda

Stats

Weapon Type: Heavy

Heavy Base Damage: Phys 4, Engy 14

Phys 4, Engy 14 Ammo: Heavy Particle Fuse

Heavy Particle Fuse Mag: 80

80 Fire Rate: 120

120 Range: 40

40 Accuracy: 53.5%

53.5% Mass: 11.40

11.40 Mod Slots: 6

The Va’ruun Starstorm is a Heavy weapon that acts as a minigun, launching a hail of bullets extremely fast. It doesn’t have great accuracy, but if you’re fighting some high-level enemies with a ton of health, it’s a great choice.

Where to find

The Va’ruun Starstorm can be found onboard The Oracle before you even get to Va’ruun’kai. After you’ve beaten Sirak Ve’thaal, look for a chest beside a desk that’s straight in front of the entrance, and you’ll find it inside. You can also get it from looting defeated Vortex Phantoms and Zealots.

Console command

Weapon ID: 0100EEE4

0100EEE4 Console Command: player.additem 0100EEE4

Va’ruun Penumbra

Dexerto/Bethesda

Stats

Weapon Type: Heavy

Heavy Base Damage: Phys 50, Engy 150

Phys 50, Engy 150 Ammo: 20mm Particle Rocket

20mm Particle Rocket Mag: 8

8 Fire Rate: 12

12 Range: 40

40 Accuracy: 68.60%

68.60% Mass: 10

10 Mod Slots: 6

Although having a slow fire rate, the Va’Ruun Penumbra hits hard with its explosive rounds that deal both 50 Physical and 150 Energy Damage.

Where to find

The Va’ruun Penumbra can be found all around Va’ruun’kai, especially on the corpses of Vortex Phantoms and chests and weapon containers.

Console command

Weapon ID: 0100EF65

0100EF65 Console Command: player.additem 0100EF65

Va’ruun Quickstrike

Dexerto/Bethesda

Stats

Weapon Type: Laser Pistol

Laser Pistol Base Damage: Engy 50

Engy 50 Ammo: 3KV LZR Cartridge

3KV LZR Cartridge Mag: 30

30 Fire Rate: 75

75 Range: 50

50 Accuracy: 70.20%

70.20% Mass: 5.20

5.20 Mod Slots: 7

The Va’ruun Quickstrike has an incredibly fast fire rate for a pistol, almost acting as a lightweight SMG you can use in close-quarters fights. It’s accurate too, so it’s well worth having equipped to your Quick Slots.

Where to find

The Va’ruun Quickstrike Laser Pistol shouldn’t be too difficult to find, just search the bodies of defeated Vortex Phantom enemies, chests, and weapon racks.

Console command

Weapon ID: 010B577F

010B577F Console Command: player.additem 010B577F

Va’ruun Schimaz

Dexerto/Bethesda

Stats

Weapon Type: Melee

Melee Base Damage: Phys 85

Phys 85 Mass: 2.0

Shattered Space’s only new melee weapon, the Va’ruun Schimaz is great for getting up close and personal with the DLC’s new enemy types. While it deals high damage, you’ll still want to equip one of the other new weapons to cover all ranges.

Where to find

The Va’ruun Shicmaz can also be looted from defeated Vortex Phantoms and weapon containers. You’ll also get a unique version of the melee weapon from Ekris Kaisir when starting the Promised, Broken quest that grants access to The Keep Armory.

Console command

Weapon ID: 0100ED92

0100ED92 Console Command: player.additem 0100ED92

Va’ruun Starlash

Dexerto/Bethesda

Stats

Weapon Type: Laser Rifle

Laser Rifle Base Damage: Engy 168

Engy 168 Ammo: 3KV LZR Cartridge

3KV LZR Cartridge Mag: 12

12 Fire Rate: 20

20 Range: 50

50 Accuracy: 70.70%

70.70% Mass: 4.00

4.00 Mod Slots: 6

Very similar to the Equinox in the base game, the Starlash is a great weapon for picking off targets from a distance thanks to its high damage and semi-automatic fire rate.

Where to find

Simply search dead Vortex Phantoms and check chests and weapon racks around Va’ruun to find the Va’ruun Starlash.

Console command

Weapon ID: 010FFC55

010FFC55 Console Command: player.additem 010FFC55

