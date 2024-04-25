The best Stellar Blade Exospines can drastically increase your damage output, providing you with the tools needed to take down the game’s most fearsome Naytiba. So, here are the very best Exopsines you should be using.

Stellar Blade is filled with bloodthirsty bosses who can make short work of even the most adept player. Fortunately, there are plenty of Exopsines players can use to give them an edge over these fleshy foes.

While the best Stellar Blade Exopsines won’t make up for poor play, they will enable you to maximize Eve’s DPS and defensive capabilities. This is especially true when you utilize the builds outlined in our list below.

There are builds for a variety of archetypes, so give them a go and see which one will carry you through to the game’s credits screen.

Contents

Best Stellar Blade Exospines

The best Exospines in Stellar Blade can give you a huge advantage on the battlefield and can increase your lethality and survivability. With over 35 hours of play in Stellar Blade, I’ve made a definitive list that covers the best Stellar Blade Exospines every player should use in their playthrough. You can find all the recommended builds below:

Beta Trance-Type Exospine

SHIFT UP CORPORATION

Increases Beta Energy recharge by 12%.

Attack Power of Beta Skills increases by 12%.

Successful Beta Skill hits have a chance to place you in a Trance. Beta Skills won’t consume Beta Energy in Trance Mode.

As the name suggests, the Beta Trance-Type Exospine specializes in enhancing Eve’s Beta Skills. These deadly moves are some of the most powerful in the game and can be used alongside your regular combos to drastically increase your DPS.

The 12% recharge and Beta Skill attack increase is a must for those looking to dish out their most powerful attacks. If that wasn’t exciting enough, whenever Trance mode is activated (Eve will glow blue), you’ll constantly be able to spam Beta Skills.

When the Beta Trance-Type Exospine is combined with the Burst Trance Exposine, Eve will be able to weave in Burst Skills more regularly as well creating a synergistic combo perfect for any playthrough. After 35 hours of play, I found that the Beta Trance-Type Exospine and Burst Trance-Type Exospone are the best Stellar Blade Exospines.

Burst Trance-Type Expospine

SHIFT UP CORPORATION

Increases Max Burst Energy by 600.

Increases Burst Skill attack power by 30%.

Recharges Burst Energy by 50 when Combo Attacks at level 4 or above are used.

Unlike the Beta Trance-Type Exospine, the Burst Trance Exospine is tailored around boosting Eve’s Burst Skills. Burst Skills are also incredibly powerful abilities that Eve can use alongside Beta Skills.

With certain moves like Tempest requiring a lot of Burst Energy, the added 600 Energy and recharge upon successful combo attacks can greatly reduce the commitment to such attacks. The added 30% attack power increase is also a nice addition that can melt through even the tackiest boss’s health bar.

As we said above, be sure to combine the Burst Trance-Type Exposine with the Beta Trance-Type Exospine for a deadly combination.

Chain-Type Exospine

SHIFT UP CORPORATION

Increases Attack Power of combo attacks level 2 or higher by 27%.

Crit damage increases by 23%.

Increases crit rate of combo attacks level 4 or higher by 30%

The next build I’ll be looking at is the crit rate and crit damage Exospines, which utilize both the Chain-Type Exospine and Impact-Type Exospine. To kick things off, the Chain-Type Exospine increases Eve’s attack power and crit rate of combo attacks.

This is incredibly useful as you’ll be relying on combo attacks to maximize your DPS, so having an Exospine that not only increases the damage of these attacks but also rewards you with bonus crit rate is massive.

If you do choose to use the Chain-Type Exospine, be sure to master those level 4 combos to maximize this build’s damage potential.

Impact-Type Exospine

SHIFT UP CORPORATION

Crit rate increases by 9.5%.

Unleashes unstable energy when enemies are dealt a critical hit. Unstable energy deals chained damage to nearby enemies.

Unstable energy deals more chained damage.

Pairing the Chain-Type Exospine with the Impact-Type Exospine is a must for any player who wants to take their crits to the next level. Not only does it increase your crit by 9.5%, but your crits will now unleash unstable energy on all nearby enemies.

This makes the Chain-Type Exospine and Impact-Type Exospine the best Stellar Blade crit build for killing grouped Naytiba. I paired this build with Combat Enhancement Gear, Crit Boost Gear, Crit Enhancement Gear, and Attack Speed Gear for the ultimate crit build.

Eage Eye-Type Exospine

SHIFT UP CORPORATION

Ranged attack power increase by 10%.

Increases max ammo capacity of all owned ammo.

Has a set chance of recovering ammo from successful hits when attacking an enemy’s weakness from a distance.

For those who prefer to kill their enemies safely from afar, the Eage Eye-Type Exospine is the perfect companion to your ranged playstyle. We recommend every player utilizes the Eage Eye-Type Exospine during blaster-only missions of the game.

After all, the 10% damage increase and extra ammo capacity chews through enemies. The chance to recover ammo from successful weak point hits is also fantastic and can save you a lot of gold when purchasing ammo.

I recommend pairing this Exospine with the Ranged Enhancement Gear to give your shots an extra punch. With this Exospine being ranged, you’re free to pair it with any of the above recommendations, so play around with it and experiment.

Protection-Type Exospine

SHIFT UP CORPORATION

Damage received from enemies decreases by 10%.

Shield’s protection level increases by one at maximum.

Has a chance to restore HP for 5 seconds while guarding or parrying when HP is 20% or less.

If you find yourself taking a lot of hits and just want an extra layer of defense, then the Protection-Type Exospine does just that. The damage received from enemy attacks will decrease by 10%, while Eve’s shield protection level will increase by one.

The added heal chance when guarding/parrying is also useful, particularly when you’ve run out of healing items or wish to keep your HP bar full. I recommend using the Reflex-Type Exopsine outlined below to make the ultimate tank build.

Reflex-Type Exospine

SHIFT UP CORPORATION

Shield regenerates fast when using guard.

Makes it easier to use perfect dodge.

Makes it easier to use perfect parry.

As the name suggests, the Reflex-Type Exospine is tailored toward making Eve’s perfect parry and perfect dodge a lot easier. Combined with the parry/dodge skills, you’ll effortlessly be able to avoid damage and counter enemy attacks.

To make matters even better, the Reflex-Type Exospine regenerates Eve’s shield when guarding. While you won’t be completely unkillable, this Exospine gives you huge amounts of survivability when used in tandem with the Protection-Type Exospine.

So, there you have it, that’s our list of the best Stellar Blade Exospines that you can use to get an edge over your fleshy foes. Be sure to check out our Stellar Blade page for all the latest news and guides.

