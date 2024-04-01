How to fast travel in Stellar Blade

Are you looking for a way to fast travel in Stellar Blade? Here is a guide on how you can do that easily in the game.

Stellar Blade’s demo, which was released on March 29, 2024, provided a brief look into the core mechanics of the game. One of the mechanics that was introduced was fast traveling between zones.

There is a fair amount of exploration in Stellar Blade, therefore, fast traveling is valuable so that you can grab items or enemies you might have missed. However, you cannot fast travel wherever you like as the game limits it to a certain extent.

Here is what you need to learn about the fast travel system in Stellar Blade.

Shift UP Fast Travel in Stellar Blade happens between Waypoints

Stellar Blade: How to fast travel

If you want to fast travel in Stellar Blade, you will need to look for Waypoints while exploring. These Waypoints look like telephone booths, with the word Phone written in red on them. Based on the demo, the Waypoints are spread out across the map. Additionally, you will always find a Waypoint in a big Supply Camp.

If you want to fast travel, you need to interact with your nearest Waypoint and then select the one you want to teleport. Apart from the ones at the Supply Camp, the Waypoints do not require any unlocking. Based on the demo, they unlock the moment you reach a particular region and pass by one.

However, this will become clearer once the full version is released since there was only one major region in the demo. Finally, just to clear it up, fast traveling does not cost you any currency and you can do it freely as long as it is between the Waypoints.

