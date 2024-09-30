Starfield Shattered Space: What Remains walkthrough

Starfield kicks off the Shattered Space by asking you to grav-jump to the most desolate system you can find to dock on the Oracle.

It’s not the easiest DLC to get started, but once you do, the pace picks up immediately with gun fights and intricate plot lines that drive you directly to the Va’ruun.

If you’re lost in this weightless labyrinth and can’t locate Sirak’s logs, the Engineering Bay key, or even remember why you walked into this room, this walkthrough has got your back,

How to dock on the Oracle

Dexerto/Bethesda Docking is surprisingly hard.

If you already started the Shattered Space DLC and received the distress signal, the first step in the What Remains quest is to board the Oracle. Follow these steps to dock:

First, approach the Oracle structure and, as you aim toward it, press E on PC or A on Xbox. This way, you’ll see the Dock option, which is R on PC or X on Xbox. This triggers the docking cutscene, after which you’ll be inside the Oracle.

How to find the Engineering Bay controls and key





After watching Sirak and Basira chat, handle things with Basira, then talk to Sirak. He’ll ask you to locate the Engineering Bay Controls.

To get there, fly down to the bottom floor and go through the large door straight ahead. You’ll enter a room with green half-walls. Keep moving forward, and when you see an orange door on the right, go ahead and walk through it.

Dexerto/Bethesda Five is broken, and you’ll only find enemies behind one.

As your companion points out, you need to get past the crates to carry on to the Engineering Bay Controls. Float up the stairs to find a console there. If you pull crate number three, you’ll discover a secret passage that leads to the other side of the wall.

Dexerto/Bethesda Just on top of the bed.

Once you’re in the dormitory with the pool table, float up and head down the hallway. You’ll find the Engineering Bay Access Card sitting on a bed. From there, just follow the blue waypoint to get to the Engineering Bay, where you found the first Sirak log.

All 4 Sirak’s logs locations

Visual Reference Instructions You can find the first Sirak log on top of a desk on the second floor.

To get there, take a left as soon as you enter the open area and head up the stairs. Once you’re up, take a right and follow the nearby blue waypoint to locate it inside a room. The second Sirak log is located on the lowest floor of the Oracle. Just fly to the center and let the gravity (or lack of it) carry you down, and you’ll find it waiting for you. In the room where you find the Engineering Bay Card, check on top of a counter to locate the third Sirak log. After getting the objective to restore the Oracle’s gravity, look for an office at the very top level of the Oracle. On top of the desk, you can find the last Sirak log.

How to restore the Oracle’s gravity







To restore the Oracle’s gravity in Shattered Space, and essentially finish What Remains, follow these steps:

Float to the top of the Oracle and find a secluded entrance. Here, go through an open door and a hallway to find a room with a red light. Use the yellow switch to open the door. Look for a power cell on the floating among the boxes. Then, place it inside the Power Receptacle on the wall.

Once you’ve completed this objective, all that’s left is to follow the blue marker back to Sirak and watch as the events unfold.

