Stardew Valley Tools Guide: Upgrading tools in Stardew Valley

Tools become your lifeline in Stardew Valley, as they are used to break ores, chop trees, catch fish, and more!

You will start off with the essential tools from day one. This includes the Pickaxe, Axe, Watering Can, and Garden Hoe. You will also be given a Scythe on day one, but it cannot be upgraded.

Each of these tools becomes the bread and butter in Stardew Valley, as you can’t clear out your farmland or plant and grow crops without them. They are also used to gather several materials needed for crafting as the game progresses.

Though the base tools are helpful, they won’t be able to get the job done later on in-game when you come across higher-level materials and ores.

You will notice immediately that there are large stumps on your farmland that cannot be chopped down with the basic axe. This means you will need upgraded tools in order to make the most of your playthrough and get make progress.

Here is everything you need to know about upgrading tools in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley There are several types of tools to upgrade in Stardew Valley

Upgrading tools in Stardew Valley is pretty straightforward, but will take a lot of time as you will need to farm for the materials and gold needed to upgrade each one.

First things first, you will need to visit the Clint the Blacksmith. Here is what it takes to upgrade each tool in Stardew Valley:

Upgrade: Cost: Materials: Copper Tools 2,000g x5 Copper Bars Steel Tools 5,000g x5 Iron Bars Gold Tools 10,000g x5 Gold Bars Iridium Tools 25,000g x5 Iridium Bars

Each of these upgrades will take two days for Clint to complete and during this time you will not be able to ask Clint to break open geodes, upgrade other tools or use his shop. This also means that you will not be able to use the tool you are upgrading for two consecutive days.

When the upgrade has finished, you will receive a notification on your screen when you wake up. You will then need to return to the Blacksmith to pick up your tool and begin using it again.

Tool Enchantments in Stardew Valley

It is worth noting that tools can be upgraded and made even more efficient by utilizing enchantments. Take the Watering Can for example, as it has the ability to never run out of water with the help of the Bottomless Enchant.

That is all there is to this Stardew Valley tools guide!

Upgrading tools in Stardew Valley is not a difficult task, but will take time due to the time needed to collect the materials needed for each upgrade.