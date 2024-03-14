How to catch Fugu fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ready to add a high-value, elusive catch to your Disney Dreamlight Valley fishing log? Fugu is a rare fish that offers a unique challenge and significant rewards for those who master the hunt. This is how you can catch Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fugu is a type of pufferfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley that is quite challenging to catch but can be sold at a high price or used in a few high-end recipes. As it is a rare fish, you need to plan your approach before you head out in search of Fugu.

Notably, Fugu is found in only a single location in the game and appears during specific weather conditions, making it extremely challenging to catch.

Here’s everything you need to know about catching Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney / Gameloft

Where to find and catch Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like other rare fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fugu can only be found in a particular location: Dazzle Beach. In addition, it only appears during rain or thunderstorms, so plan your fishing trips accordingly.

After arriving at Dazzle Beach, look for golden bubbling fishing spots along the shoreline. These spots indicate rarer fish and have the best chance of yielding a Fugu. You’ll also see a bridge connecting two sides of the beach, but Fugu can be found on either side.

Cast a line in any bubble circle, but you might need a few tries before successfully reeling in a Fugu. The bubble circles reset after a few minutes, so you can try your luck again if you missed it.

You can team up with Disney characters who specialize in fishing to boost your chances of finding rare fish like Fugu. Also, you can strategically use the Wishing Well to make the weather conditions conducive to Fugu fishing.

Steamed Fugu and Fugu Sushi are two dishes you make with Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley. In addition, you can sell it for 900 coins, gift it to villagers, or eat it raw to get 1700 energy.

