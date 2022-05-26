Stardew Valley best crops for Fall: Pumpkins, Cranberries & Sweet Gem Berries explained

There are dozens of crops to choose from in Stardew Valley for each season. Here are the best Stardew Valley crops for Fall, including Pumpkins, Cranberries, and Sweet Gem Berries.

Stardew Valley is a delightful farming simulator where you can indulge in your fantasy farm life. You’ll spend a lot of time growing crops but with so many options it can be tough to know which seeds will net you the most profit.

Fall is a particularly important time to maximize your earnings in the game, as you won’t be able to initially grow crops outside the Winter. Read on to find out the best crops for Fall to help you get through the cold months in Stardew Valley.

Where to get crops in Fall in Stardew Valley

Crops in Stardew Valley can be purchased from a few locations. There’s Pierre’s General Store which is located just north of the Town Square, and its main competitor, JojaMart which you’ll find north of the Blacksmiths, as well as the Travelling Cart.

What are the best crops for Fall in Stardew Valley?

During the Fall in Stardew Valley, there are 14 unique crops to choose from and in order to maximize your money, you’ll only want to plant the best crops available.

Below we’ve included a rundown of the best crops for Fall.

Cranberries: Cranberries can be sold for 75 gold and each cranberry plant you own will produce two crops for you to sell, instantly doubling your profits up to 150 gold. They only take 5 days to grow so you'll be able to grow plenty during the Fall.

Sweet Gem Berry: The Sweet Gem Berry takes 24 days to grow but it's the most profitable Fall crop, being purchased for 1,000 gold and sold for upwards of 3,000 gold so it's well worth the investment!

So, there you have it — those are the best crops for Fall in Stardew Valley.

