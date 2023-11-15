Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fan spots subtle yet heartwarming parallel with first game

A Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player found a striking visual parallel between the first game and the sequel that’s actually quite powerful.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 builds on Insomniac Games’ previous games to tell a new Peter Parker and Miles Morales story.

Throughout the game, both Spider-Men are forced to confront their pasts in major ways. But while they often feel like they must shoulder the burden alone, they ultimately learn to rely on their loved ones for support.

This lesson is exemplified by a parallel one player found between Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s ending and that of its 2018 predecessor.

Note, ending spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to follow.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ending parallel shows how Peter’s loved ones support him

As spotted by Reddit user bigclovercara1, both Marvel’s Spider-Man and its sequel show Peter holding hands with MJ while Miles has a hand on his shoulder. The three are even standing in the same positions in the scenes.

Both of these moments are pretty low points for Peter. In the first game, he is at Aunt May’s funeral, saying goodbye to his last parental figure. In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, he’s just defeated Venom in a fight that left the symbiote’s host – and Peter’s childhood best friend – comatose.

It’s understandable why Peter would feel some guilt in these moments. Though May made it clear that she was okay with sacrificing her life so that others could be cured and Harry told Peter he needed to use his power to “heal the world” even if it meant Harry’s death, Peter is still the one who has to live with the consequences.

But he doesn’t have to go through his grief alone. These two parallel moments show that he has MJ and Miles on his side. It’s a subtle moment, but seeing the two remaining by his side is particularly powerful after everything Peter and co. go through in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

And while some commenters have pointed out that MJ probably shouldn’t hold Spider-Man’s hand if he wants to keep his secret identity a secret, others have praised the choice.

As one fan said, “God-tier insomniac writers. It’s like poetry, it rhymes.”

