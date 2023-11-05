Spider-Man 2 writer reveals Miles Morales is now the main character

Insomniac is continuing to share details on Spider-Man 2, this time confirming who’s the lead Web-Head moving forward.

Spider-Man 2 hit the gaming scene hard, with rave reviews and becoming the PS5’s fastest launch day seller of all time. There’s a lot to love here, and with two Spider-Men at the center, the future is bright for the series.

Since its launch, the team at Insomniac Games has been extremely open about the sequel, sharing their design direction and nuggets for the future. Just recently, Insomniac’s creative director, Bryan Intihar, shared that their upcoming Wolverine game and Spider-Man share the same universe.

The sharing of knowledge hasn’t stopped yet, with a recent interview confirming the student has become the teacher, as Miles Morales is now the main character.

Note, story spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to follow.

Insomniac Games writer confirms Miles is the main character now

While the central conflict of Spider-Man 2 focuses on Kraven the Hunter and Venom, a core plot element is the personal struggle both Spider-Men face. Peter Parker is struggling with the world outside of Spider-Man and trying to settle down with MJ. Meanwhile, Miles deals with college and learning the ropes of Spider-Man.

By the time the credits roll, it’s become very clear that Miles can handle the role of solo Spider-Man as he affirms that very feeling to Peter. Speaking to Gizmodo, Insomniac Games’ advanced writer Brittney Morris confirmed this interaction was indeed the proverbial “passing of the torch” moment.

“It always felt very natural, and I think we all collectively thought it would happen. To me, it shows a great deal of evolution from Miles,” Morris said.

Insomniac Games

Adding on to that, Insomniac’s narrative director Ben Arfmann said this about the game’s overall narrative: “I think pretty early on, we knew that we wanted to have that moment of handing the reins over. And as we developed it, as we started to lay down more track leading up to that moment, it just felt more and more right.”

With Insomniac’s Spider-Man games taking the perspective of an experienced Peter Parker, this decision perfectly makes sense. Miles is capable, and with Peter trying to carve his future, it’s time for the young gun to take the reins.

For any fans with doubts, this is the confirmation you may have needed. With Spider-Man 3 all but confirmed, it’ll be interesting to see the narrative direction Insomniac takes after Spider-Man 2.