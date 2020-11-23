Ludwig protests Nintendo with Smash Melee charity tournament - Dexerto

Ludwig is one of the many pillars in the Super Smash Bros. Melee scene who were shocked and appalled by Nintendo’s decision to shut down The Big House, and he’s decided to host a charity tournament to protest against them.

Ludwig Ahgren is a popular streamer in his own right. However, he started as a competitive Super Smash Bros. Melee player and found even more success as a commentator.

Naturally, that means he’s knee-deep in the community and one of the many fans and players who were outraged by Nintendo’s decision to shut down The Big House with a cease and desist order.

Nintendo was within their rights to demand a cease and desist due to the use of a third-party tool, Slippi. It’s used to streamline the competitive experience by integrating a built-in matchmaking feature in addition to other tweaks and improvements.

Still, many believe it was a tone-deaf decision that delegitimized the entire event. The community has expressed their dissatisfaction on social media ever since. Now, Ludwig is about to take it a step further.

Ludwig has decided to host a charity tournament to protest against Nintendo. He’s even using money out of his pocket and donations on his stream to fund it.

“All donations for the next month will be going toward the prize pool for LACS 3: Charity Edition,” he said.

“I am also pledging $10,000 towards the event. Let’s make it one of the biggest tourneys of all time. If you cannot donate, just spread the word.”

It didn’t take long for others to hop on board and offer their support. Ludwig was proud to say they’ve already almost tripled the funds from his initial donation.

“Including the $10,000 I’m donating, we’ve already raised $27,555 for this tourney,” said Ludwig. It’s already one of the biggest prize-pools ever, with all proceeds going towards charity.

It goes to show how passionate and dedicated the Smash Bros. Melee competitive community is.

In the end, they’re willing to fight the good fight, even if it means rising against the hand that feeds them.

Nintendo still hasn’t responded or softened their stance on the issue, and they technically don’t have to. However, it could hurt them in the long run.