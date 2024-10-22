Smash creator Sakurai spent $630K on YouTube content to give games a “brighter future”

Super Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai released the final video for his YouTube channel and revealed he never made any profit despite spending over $600K on the project.

In 2022, game developer Sakurai joined YouTube to launch an educational series about making video games, and four years later, he wrapped up his final upload.

The channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games, was created with both an English and Japanese version as the Smash creator was in between projects. In it, he shared insights into game development, gameplay mechanics, and his own experiences in the industry.

Article continues after ad

In his final video, uploaded on October 22, Sakurai delved into the making of the channel specifically and revealed he was already working on his next mystery project.

He also explained the massive cost associated with launching his YouTube channel, explaining that in addition to all the manhours he spent working on scripts, collecting footage, and filming, he spent a whopping $630K.

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 35:30)

Most of the cost went to video editing company HIKE while the rest was spent on translations and other miscellaneous expenditures.

Article continues after ad

“At the time, the channel isn’t monetized, meaning it brings in zero income,” the Smash creator said. “Even I think that’s kind of silly. In addition to the financial outlay, I also handled the channel uploads amidst my already heavy workload, and I revealed all my insider expertise that helps me put food on my table.”

Despite not earning any money, Sakurai says his channel was a labor of love and an “investment” in the next generation of developers.

Article continues after ad

“I truly mean this, I consider this an investment toward a brighter future for games,” he added. “Well, investments are made in hopes of later profit, so I guess this is closer to a donation or volunteer work.”

Fans were absolutely amazed by Sakurai’s selfless act. “Sakurai is a global treasure that we take for granted,” one said.

Article continues after ad

“I love him with my whole soul, Sakurai deserves the world. Easily up there with some of the hardest working people I’ve ever seen, dude is such an icon,” another gushed.

Article continues after ad

Although Sakurai is fully focused on his new game now, rumored to be Smash 6, he hasn’t ruled out returning to his YouTube channel in the future, saying he may use it to talk about something else down the line.