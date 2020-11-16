Six fighters Smash Ultimate could add in next DLC - Dexerto

Super Smash Bros Ultimate currently displays one of the most extensive character rosters in the gaming world and it’s about to get new entries. There are currently four empty character slots remaining for Fighter Pass Vol.2, here we explore six new fighters that Nintendo could add to SSBU.

There are several characters that the community would love to see introduced to the cast of the famous Nintendo fighting game and the addition of Steve has proven to the fans that anything is seemingly possible.

Smash Bros fans are a very passionate fanbase, with daily speculations about possible new characters and discussing rumors on Twitter and message boards.

Here are some of the characters we hope to see making their appearance in the game.

Dante

Fans have been looking forwards to the addition of the Devil May Cry protagonist for a long time, with rumors surfacing periodically around social media.

Brian Hanford, who voices V in Devil May Cry slipped up in an AMA podcast, seemingly confirming that Dante was going to be introduced in Smash Brothers. “To be part of Marvel vs Capcom or Super Smash Bros would be huge, which is what Dante is going to be,” the voice actor revealed.

Going all the way back to 2018, Director of PlatinumGames Hideki Kamiya started a poll on Twitter asking which one of his characters the public would like to see in SSBU. Dante won with around 40% of the vote against Amaterasu, Wonder Red, and Viewtiful Joe.

Waluigi

Fans have been demanding the addition of Waluigi as a fighter since the announcement of SSBU when they noticed his absence from the character roster.

Let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want the taller Mario brother to be added in Smash Brothers? His assist trophy is not enough, fans want to smack other fighters with tennis rackets themselves.

Waluigi’s addition would finally complete the dysfunctional Mario family alongside Wario, Luigi, and Mario.

Paper Mario

If Link is able to get three versions in Ultimate, surely the quintessential Nintendo mascot can get a second.

Paper Mario, from the popular RPG, should be an obvious alternative to the character that Nintendo should seriously think about adding.

The introduction of a Mario character would also complement nicely the current ongoing celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario franchise.

Geno

Probably one of the most requested characters by the community. Geno made his first appearance in Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars and has since become a beloved character even his absence following Mario RPG.

His costume was available in the previous version of Smash Brothers, available to be worn by Mii Gunners.

Geno was even considered for SSB: Brawl, with Masahiro Sakurai stating that “Geno was actually a character I wanted to include as a fighter,” however, those plans never came to fruition.

Geno is already present in Ultimate as a spirit but the community is hopeful about his introduction as a playable character.

The Knight (Hollow Knight)

An odd choice at first glance, The Knight was voted by fans as one of the characters they would most want to see in SSBU not long ago.

While seemingly not adding anything incredibly unique to the current roster, our little fighter’s abilities could easily suit the game: a swordsman, able to dash past enemies, and double jump away from trouble.

And let’s not ignore the amazing music tracks and arena his addition would bring.

Crash Bandicoot

Crash needs no introductions. The beloved bandicoot has often been linked with an appearance in SSBU, with the most recent rumors dating back to early 2020.

Crash topped a Source Gaming poll on the most requested character, with fans figuratively screaming his addition, resulting in his name constantly appearing in the top 5 of similar polls online.

The Fighter Pass Vol.2 will see its final release before December 31st, 2021 meaning there is still a long way to go before we see if any of the fighters mentioned above are introduced. We know that Nintendo loves to add characters that nobody has predicted so we should be ready for a surprise.