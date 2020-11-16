 Six fighters Smash Ultimate could add in next DLC - Dexerto
Six fighters Smash Ultimate could add in next DLC

Published: 16/Nov/2020 18:07

by Marco Rizzo
The Knight SSBU
Team Cherry

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Super Smash Bros Ultimate currently displays one of the most extensive character rosters in the gaming world and it’s about to get new entries.  There are currently four empty character slots remaining for Fighter Pass Vol.2, here we explore six new fighters that Nintendo could add to SSBU.

There are several characters that the community would love to see introduced to the cast of the famous Nintendo fighting game and the addition of Steve has proven to the fans that anything is seemingly possible.

Smash Bros fans are a very passionate fanbase, with daily speculations about possible new characters and discussing rumors on Twitter and message boards.

Here are some of the characters we hope to see making their appearance in the game.

Dante

Dante DMC5 SSBU

Fans have been looking forwards to the addition of the Devil May Cry protagonist for a long time, with rumors surfacing periodically around social media.

Brian Hanford, who voices V in Devil May Cry slipped up in an AMA podcast, seemingly confirming that Dante was going to be introduced in Smash Brothers. “To be part of Marvel vs Capcom or Super Smash Bros would be huge, which is what Dante is going to be,” the voice actor revealed.

Going all the way back to 2018, Director of PlatinumGames Hideki Kamiya started a poll on Twitter asking which one of his characters the public would like to see in SSBU. Dante won with around 40% of the vote against Amaterasu, Wonder Red, and Viewtiful Joe.

Waluigi

Walluigi could be coming to SSBU
Nintendo
Fans were surprised about Waluigi’s absence in the initial SSBU roster.

Fans have been demanding the addition of Waluigi as a fighter since the announcement of SSBU when they noticed his absence from the character roster.

Let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want the taller Mario brother to be added in Smash Brothers? His assist trophy is not enough, fans want to smack other fighters with tennis rackets themselves.

Waluigi’s addition would finally complete the dysfunctional Mario family alongside Wario, Luigi, and Mario.

Paper Mario

Paper Mario SSBU
Nintendo
Paper Mario could be the second Mario added to the game.

If Link is able to get three versions in Ultimate, surely the quintessential Nintendo mascot can get a second.

Paper Mario, from the popular RPG, should be an obvious alternative to the character that Nintendo should seriously think about adding.

The introduction of a Mario character would also complement nicely the current ongoing celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario franchise.

Geno

Geno costume SSBU
Nintendo
Geno has become a fan-favorite

Probably one of the most requested characters by the community. Geno made his first appearance in Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars and has since become a beloved character even his absence following Mario RPG. 

His costume was available in the previous version of Smash Brothers, available to be worn by Mii Gunners.

Geno was even considered for SSB: Brawl, with  Masahiro Sakurai stating that “Geno was actually a character I wanted to include as a fighter,” however, those plans never came to fruition.

Geno is already present in Ultimate as a spirit but the community is hopeful about his introduction as a playable character.

The Knight (Hollow Knight)

Hollow Knight

An odd choice at first glance, The Knight was voted by fans as one of the characters they would most want to see in SSBU not long ago.

While seemingly not adding anything incredibly unique to the current roster, our little fighter’s abilities could easily suit the game: a swordsman, able to dash past enemies, and double jump away from trouble.

And let’s not ignore the amazing music tracks and arena his addition would bring.

Crash Bandicoot

Crash Bandicoot
Activision
With rumors of the new Crash game coming to Switch, anything is possible

Crash needs no introductions. The beloved bandicoot has often been linked with an appearance in SSBU, with the most recent rumors dating back to early 2020.

Crash topped a Source Gaming poll on the most requested character, with fans figuratively screaming his addition, resulting in his name constantly appearing in the top 5 of similar polls online.

The Fighter Pass Vol.2 will see its final release before December 31st, 2021 meaning there is still a long way to go before we see if any of the fighters mentioned above are introduced. We know that Nintendo loves to add characters that nobody has predicted so we should be ready for a surprise.

 

 

Call of Duty

Best scorestreaks to use in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Published: 16/Nov/2020 18:01

by Alex Garton
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War provides players with a range of scorestreaks to utilize in multiplayer, but it can be difficult to choose which ones will aid you the most within your games. Well, here’s what we think are the best scorestreaks to run in Cold War multiplayer to rack up your kills.

Black Ops Cold War has made some significant changes to scorestreaks, making them a lot easier to earn throughout a game. A player’s scorestreak will no longer reset on death and instead will be accrued over the course of the match. This means objective-based players can now earn high-level scorestreaks without having to rack up multiple kills in a row.

Here’s what we think are the best scorestreaks to run in Cold War multiplayer.

Best scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War

Spy Plane

The Spy Plane was always going to make an appearance on the list of best scorestreaks in Cold War. It’s a classic that’s been a part of nearly every online Call of Duty game.

In Cold War, the Spy Plane will require 1000 points and gives your team a massive advantage for a short period of time. It’s worth noting that the Spy Plane has a 90-second cooldown so it can’t be utilized over and over again. Of course, it’s nowhere near as exciting as the Cruise Missile or Chopper Gunner, but it’s a scorestreak you can’t afford not to pickup

Activision / Treyarch
The Spy Plane is a great scorestreak as it helps you as well well as your team.

Cruise Missile

The Cruise Missile allows the players to control three synchronized missiles that can be directed at players or an area of the map. This scorestreak will require 2600 points, making it a big step up from the Spy Plane. However, it’s definitely worth running to clear locations and pick up some guaranteed kills. Don’t forget that the best time to use the Cruise Missile is often at the start of a round when players are running together to take an objective.

War Machine

Now we’re getting to the really exciting scorestreaks. The War Machine is a grenade launcher capable of killing players with a single hit. Of course, all this power does come with a hefty requirement of 3500 points, but the scorestreak is definitely worth running if you’re looking to control locations and areas in modes such as domination.

It’s worth noting that kills from the War Machine, unlike other scorestreaks, will count toward your killstreak. This is definitely a scorestreak for players who like to keep their feet on the ground and take on enemies head on — and it’s incredibly powerful to boot.

Chopper Gunner

Another classic scorestreak, if you’ve played any of the classic Call of Duty titles you know how destructive a Chopper Gunner can be. In Cold War, it’s no different and is definitely worth running if you enjoy causing chaos from above. It’s worth keeping in mind the Chopper Gunner requires a massive 6000 score to earn, so don’t expect to be earning one every game.

Activision / Treyarch
The Chopper Gunner is a scorestreak that can take you to the top of the leaderboard in an instant.

VTOL Escort

The VTOL Escort is the second-highest scorestreak in the game, requiring 8500 points to earn in-game. It allows the player to take control of a VTOL jet and rain missiles down on enemies across the map.

For this scorestreak, you’re going to need to have a seriously good game. It’s a goal that you can aim to reach and it’ll feel all the more satisfying when you finally get to pilot the VTOL jet.

That’s our rundown of the best scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War. Don’t forget to cater your scorestreaks to your own skill level, it may not be a wise decision to run all the high-level scorestreaks when you’re just getting started.