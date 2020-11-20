 Hbox rallies Smash fans to fight Nintendo for killing Melee tournament - Dexerto
Hbox rallies Smash fans to fight Nintendo for killing Melee tournament

Published: 20/Nov/2020 17:44

by Michael Gwilliam
Hungrybox Melee pro
YouTube/Hungrybox

Hungrybox Melee

Smash Melee God Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma warned of an “impending disaster” for the esports if fans didn’t step up and fight Nintendo after the company effectively killed The Big House online tournament.

On November 19 it was revealed that Nintendo sent The Big House a cease and desist for organizing a Smash Melee tournament that would be using Slippi – a program used with emulators to create a seamless online experience.

As a result, both of the Melee and Ultimate tournaments were canceled resulting in fans voicing their frustration at Nintendo using the hashtag #FreeMelee on Twitter.

However, according to Hungrybox, fans are going to have to go to war against the video game juggernaut after their recent actions.

“This was the only chance Melee had to live during a pandemic,” the 27-year-old Team Liquid star explained.

In addition to TBH being canceled, all of the Beyond the Summit Slippi Champions League VODs had been removed from the Twitch channel.

“This is a massive, massive sign of an impending disaster,” Hungrybox warned. “Nintendo has now gone out of their way to remove the only chance that Melee had to remain competitive during a pandemic for the sole fact that it’s using a modification necessary for the game to even exist.”

“Why are you taking away the one thing this community has left?” he asked. “What is to be gained?”

Nintendo does have a very problematic history with the Melee scene, which reached a boiling point in 2013 when the company didn’t want Melee to be played at EVO. After fans rallied against Nintendo, the Japanese company finally let up.

Now, according to Debiedma, fans are going to need to fight a second war.

Mario in Super Smash Bros Melee
Nintendo
Super Smash Bros Melee has been around since 2001.

“Everyone right now in a time where we don’t know what’s going to happen needs this game. They need that sort of escape. And for this to happen, to take away just one last glimmer of hope that we had right now, it’s not just wrong,” he said with a pause. “It’s evil.”

“I hope everyone watching this reaches out to Nintendo the same way we did during EVO. The second war we have to fight now to make sure they do the right thing for everyone,” he concluded.

Only time will tell what the future will hold for Smash Melee, especially with Nintendo adamant against Slippi being used to even make tournaments happen.

Skrapz reveals the only thing that could stop him being on CDL team

Published: 20/Nov/2020 17:32

by Jacob Hale
Call of Duty League

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty League skrapz

British Call of Duty pro Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall has revealed the one and only thing that could stop him from being on a Call of Duty League team for the forthcoming season, ending weeks of speculation over his future in the CDL.

Throughout the CDL offseason, many fans were shocked to see the twins, Skrapz and Bradley ‘Wuskin’ Marshall, leave the London Royal Ravens, given their popularity among viewers and, in particular, London fans.

For a while, it looked like neither of the Mancunian twins would be representing a city in the second season of the Call of Duty League, with Wuskin hitting out at fellow pros spreading “dirt” about himself and his brother.

While their CDL hopes looked bleak for a while, things may have taken a turn for one of the twins, as Skrapz discussed his situation on stream.

Skrapz CWL Miami all star
Robert Paul / Activision Blizzard
Skrapz has consistently been a standout player on his teams.

With some teams not yet having a complete roster — in particular, the likes of Paris Legion, who have not announced a single player for their squad yet — we might yet see Skrapz make an announcement sometime soon.

After being asked how a meeting went during a Black Ops Cold War stream, Skrapz said that it went “really well,” revealing the only logistical thing that could cause an issue in terms of his standing on a team.

“To be honest, guys, the only thing that doesn’t get me a league spot next year is potential Visa f**k-ups,” he said. “That’s around about it really.”

Of course, with the majority of gameplay taking place in the United States, any players from Europe, Australia or other territories will need some kind of Visa to be able to live and work across the pond — for example, the current London Royal Ravens Roster, or New York Subliners’ French pickup Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez.

Whether Visa issues are a legitimate concern for Skrapz, or he’s just looking at potential worst case scenarios, is unclear. That said, it’s looking good for Skrapz going into next season — though there’s no word yet on whether Wuskin will be joining him on the main stage.