Ironmouse targets Ludwig after shattering own Twitch sub record in September subathon

Popular VTuber Ironmouse has shattered her personal Twitch subscriber record during her month-long subathon and she’s splitting the money with charity.

Each year, Ironmouse goes live on her Twitch channel for a month-long subathon where fans band together to help raise money for charity.

At the end of the month, the VTuber splits her revenue in half and donates it to the Immune Deficiency Foundation. In July 2023, she reached over 205,000 subscribers on her channel – securing her spot as the fourth most-subscribed streamer ever.

Her subathon for 2024 began on September 1, and she’s already broken her previous record just 25 days into the broadcast.

As of writing, the counter on Ironmouse’s channel reads 214,743… and is going up nearly every second thanks to philanthropic fans.

Twitch: Ironmouse

The subathon is happening during Twitch’s annual SUBtember event too, meaning the platform is adding one sub for every five gifted from each person, which is helping her sub count grow significantly.

While surpassing her previous record is no small feat, Ironmouse remains fourth on the list of highest all-time subscribers, right behind Ninja, Ludwig, and Kai Cenat.

The new sub-goal displayed on her stream makes it quite clear she’s chasing after Ludwig’s second-place position with 283,066 subs that he managed to gain in April 2018.

This achievement comes just days after she surpassed Twitch stars Jynxzi and Kai Cenat to become the streamer with the most active subs on the platform. Twitchtracker states that Jynxzi has 99,686 subs as of writing, while Kai is just behind him with 99,675.

While her subathon has gone on without a hitch, her YouTube accounts have had some major issues. After losing her VOD account to copyright strike abuse from a third party, the Google-owned platform removed her main account as well.

They have since been reinstated after the VTuber revealed she brought legal counsel in to help get them back.