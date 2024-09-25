Ludwig slams Kick as platform full of “sh*t streamers”

Ludwig has called out Kick, labeling it a platform of “poison” that needs to be addressed before it can hope to improve its image in the public eye.

In a clip posted on YouTube, the content creator, known primarily for his YouTube content, made nonspecific criticisms of the Twitch competitor’s streamers, stating “I think there’s a bunch of sh*t streamers on that platform whose entire thing is to disrupt.”

“It’s a bunch of people. It’s not as if it’s an exclusive problem,” he continued, adding that “every platform has bad eggs, but why does Kick breed so many?”

“I think there’s some poison in the well, that there’s something in their water. They have to fix it if they ever want to be a legitimate platform,” he concluded.

The comments come days after Ludwig stated he’d seen an “insane” amount of clips recorded at 2024’s TwitchCon of “Kick streamers harassing people” at the convention. In the September 23 post, he stated, “I feel the main thing stopping that platform from succeeding are some of [the] people on it.”

X/Twitter: @LudwigAhgren Ludwig claimed to have seen numerous clips of Kick streamers harassing eventgoers at TwitchCon.

Ludwig isn’t the only content creator to have commented on events that transpired at TwitchCon. On September 24, internet personality Ice Poseidon denied rumors that he had paid Kick streamers to harass people at the convention.

Likewise, during a meet and greet on the show floor, Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom was confronted by a Kick streamer known as DBR666, who proceeded to kiss and lick the former’s chest. “Holy f**k that was weird don’t ever do sh*t like that please,” Polom later said of the encounter. DBR stated on September 24 that they had subsequently been banned from Kick, promising to “be better” should they return.

Neither Kick nor Twitch have commented on these events that took place at TwitchCon between September 20-22.