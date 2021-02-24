 How to watch Smash Ultimate Sakurai presents Pyra & Mythra: start time, release, more - Dexerto
Logo
Smash

How to watch Smash Ultimate Sakurai presents Pyra & Mythra: start time, release, more

Published: 24/Feb/2021 17:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Pyra and Mythra in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Share

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Nintendo have announced the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter presentation by series creator Masahiro Sakurai for the upcoming two-in-one character: Pyra and Mythra.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Pyra and Mythra are the first-ever DLC to have a transformation mechanic, which harkens back to the days of Smash Melee when Zelda and Shiek shared a character slot.

The two were originally revealed during the opening segment of the long-awaited February Nintendo Direct which showed off some bits of gameplay for the new fighters.

At that point, all we had to go on was that they would be joining the roster next and they would be released in March, though no other information was available. All that will change, however, with this newly announced Sakurai presentation.

Pyra and Mythra attack with Rex and Shulk
Nintendo
Pyra and Mythra are a unique two-in-one fighter.

How to watch Mr. Sakurai presents Pyra/Mythra

The March 4 presentation will be streamed live on YouTube through Nintendo’s multiple channels, but if you miss it, don’t fret, because the video will be available for anyone to watch shortly after.

We don’t blame you for missing it either, as the presentation is beginning very early for folks in the Western United States.

The presentation is set to begin March 4 at 6:00 AM PST/9:00 AM EST/3:00 PM GST and will last roughly 35 minutes.

Pyra and Mythra pose in Smash
Nintendo
Pyra was revealed during the February 17 Nintendo Direct.

What will Sakurai be revealing?

As with these presentations, series creator Masahiro Sakurai will discuss the two characters’ histories and then showcase their moves, stage, mechanics, costumes, and all the music that will accompany their release.

Additionally, the official release date for Pyra/Mythra will also be revealed, so be sure to keep an eye out for that.

We also expect to see the latest batch of Mii Fighters too, which are always a nice touch to expand the number of franchises seen in Smash.

Will yet another fighter be announced?

Sadly, Nintendo has gone out of their way to confirm that there won’t be another reveal during this presentation.

Once Pyra and Mythra are released, there will only be two slots remaining in Fighters Pass Volume 2, and it’s anyone’s guess who they will be or when we’ll find out who they are.

Until then, however, we’ll have a new two-in-one fighter to tide us over and master. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.

Fortnite

How to scan a server at a Surface Hub for Fortnite Week 13 challenge

Published: 24/Feb/2021 17:16 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 17:24

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Surface Hub Server
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

One of Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 13 challenges requires you to scan a server at a Surface Hub. We’ve put together a location guide so you know exactly what to look for.

Each week, a new set of weekly challenges goes live in Fortnite to help keep the game fresh and ensure that players have enough chances to earn XP and level up their Battle Pass, unlocking skins and cosmetics in the process.

Some of these quests are easy, as they simply require you to deal damage with a specific weapon or visit a named location on the map. However, one Week 13 challenge asks you to scan a server at a Surface Hub.

Chances are, most players won’t know what a Surface Hub is, or how to scan a server – but you’ve probably already stumbled upon one of them by accident at some point during Season 5 without even realizing it.

What are Surface Hubs in Fortnite?

Fortnite Surface Hub
Epic Games
The inside of a Surface Hub in Fortnite Season 5.

As we mentioned before, if you’re an avid explorer of The Island, you might have come across a Surface Hub already. They’re the mysterious underground bunkers that have something to do with the Imagined Order.

There are three Surface Hubs in total that can be found on the map: One is under the ruins at Stealthy Stronghold, a second is under Colossal Colosseum, and a third can be found just outside Hunter’s Haven.

They’re pretty well hidden, but if you know where to look this quest shouldn’t be too difficult.

Fortnite server at a Surface Hub location

Colossal Colosseum
Epic Games
Head to Colossal Colosseum to complete this challenge.

We’re going to focus on Colossal Colosseum for this guide as it’s the nearest location to the center of the map, where you’ll be able to complete a few more Fortnite Week 13 challenges while you’re at it.

You’ll want to enter the Colossal Colosseum from the southern entrance, break through the big gate ahead of you with your pickaxe, then jump off the balcony onto the sandy area at the center of the POI.

Once here, there should be a door on your left that takes you back into the ground floor of the outer building. Break through this, and then break through the door directly ahead of that one, too.

Fortnite Colossal Colosseum Surface Hub
Epic Games
Break through this door to get to the Surface Hub in Fortnite.

You should now be faced with a set of stairs descending several floors into the ground. Follow them all the way down and you’ll emerge in the underground bunker, which is officially known as a Surface Hub.

There’s a set of short stairs opposite the sofas down here – climb them and open the door at the top. Inside this room, you’ll find the server, which you can interact with to complete the Fortnite weekly challenge.

Fortnite Colossal Colosseum Server
Epic Games
These are the servers you need to scan in Fortnite.

A bonus of completing this quest is that these Surface Hubs usually have some great loot in them, so it’s a good way to kick off a match.

Given the focus on the Zero Point and the Imagined Order in this week’s set of challenges, we wouldn’t be surprised if Epic Games are teasing a big live event for when Season 5 ends on March 15, 2021.

If you’re looking for more XP to max out your Battle Pass and unlock all the enlightened skins before Season 6 kicks off, check out our complete Fortnite Week 13 challenges guide.