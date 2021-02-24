How to watch Smash Ultimate Sakurai presents Pyra & Mythra: start time, release, more - Dexerto

Nintendo have announced the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter presentation by series creator Masahiro Sakurai for the upcoming two-in-one character: Pyra and Mythra.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Pyra and Mythra are the first-ever DLC to have a transformation mechanic, which harkens back to the days of Smash Melee when Zelda and Shiek shared a character slot.

The two were originally revealed during the opening segment of the long-awaited February Nintendo Direct which showed off some bits of gameplay for the new fighters.

At that point, all we had to go on was that they would be joining the roster next and they would be released in March, though no other information was available. All that will change, however, with this newly announced Sakurai presentation.

How to watch Mr. Sakurai presents Pyra/Mythra

The March 4 presentation will be streamed live on YouTube through Nintendo’s multiple channels, but if you miss it, don’t fret, because the video will be available for anyone to watch shortly after.

We don’t blame you for missing it either, as the presentation is beginning very early for folks in the Western United States.

The presentation is set to begin March 4 at 6:00 AM PST/9:00 AM EST/3:00 PM GST and will last roughly 35 minutes.

What will Sakurai be revealing?

As with these presentations, series creator Masahiro Sakurai will discuss the two characters’ histories and then showcase their moves, stage, mechanics, costumes, and all the music that will accompany their release.

Additionally, the official release date for Pyra/Mythra will also be revealed, so be sure to keep an eye out for that.

We also expect to see the latest batch of Mii Fighters too, which are always a nice touch to expand the number of franchises seen in Smash.

The presentation will be roughly 35 minutes long, and there will be no further new fighter announcements. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 24, 2021

Will yet another fighter be announced?

Sadly, Nintendo has gone out of their way to confirm that there won’t be another reveal during this presentation.

Once Pyra and Mythra are released, there will only be two slots remaining in Fighters Pass Volume 2, and it’s anyone’s guess who they will be or when we’ll find out who they are.

Until then, however, we’ll have a new two-in-one fighter to tide us over and master. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.