Unlikely Smash Ultimate DLC fighters surge ahead in gigantic DLC poll

A huge Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter ballot remains dominated by one unlikely video game franchise with several characters among the most voted for.

It seems like any character can join the cast of Smash Bros these days, and Ultimate has brought the most newcomers from third-party titles to the roster.

Nintendo’s flagship fighter has gone from being limited to their own IPs to many third-parties such as Persona’s Joker, Minecraft Steve, Cloud, Sonic, Solid Snake, and more. It’s clear Nintendo really meant it when they made Ultimate’s slogan “everyone is here.”

Now, a massive fan ballot has been created where players get to vote on who they want to see come to the game as DLC next. While the contents of Fighters Pass Volume 2 have already been decided, in the event of a third pass, Nintendo could take these votes into consideration.

The “Global Smash Roster” is a highly organized and simple-to-use website that lets users vote on possible DLC fighters. They are all presented in a way that mimics the character select screen from Smash, making it look super unique.

That all said, one character has pulled super far ahead of everyone else, leading by nearly 1,000 votes. That character is Team Fortress 2’s Heavy.

Valve’s Team Fortress 2 remains an iconic shooter with a still-active player base today and it seems like fans really think it deserves a place in Smash history by giving Heavy over 3,000 votes.

For context, Crash Bandicoot sits in second place with just over 2,000, firmly behind the TF2 star. Waluigi and Rayman are neck-and-neck for third and fourth place with around 20 votes separating the two.

While this alone is rather interesting, even more TF2 characters round out the top 12 in votes as both Scout and Soldier has received over 1,200 votes each. With this, the two are able to beat out popular candidates such as Geno, Master Chief, Tails, and Sora.

Could this mean TF2 could come to Smash in a third Fighters Pass? Though unlikely, stranger things have happened, such as Piranha Plant becoming a playable fighter.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Smash, as the next DLC fighter is likely scheduled to be revealed in March. Some theories have suggested Crash Bandicoot will be joining the fight, but Nintendo hasn’t confirmed these rumors just yet.

In any case, hopefully, all of the top candidates get some sort of Smash representation in the near future.