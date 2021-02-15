Logo
Unlikely Smash Ultimate DLC fighters surge ahead in gigantic DLC poll

Published: 15/Feb/2021 20:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Smash Ultimate challenger approaching
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

A huge Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter ballot remains dominated by one unlikely video game franchise with several characters among the most voted for.

It seems like any character can join the cast of Smash Bros these days, and Ultimate has brought the most newcomers from third-party titles to the roster.

Nintendo’s flagship fighter has gone from being limited to their own IPs to many third-parties such as Persona’s Joker, Minecraft Steve, Cloud, Sonic, Solid Snake, and more. It’s clear Nintendo really meant it when they made Ultimate’s slogan “everyone is here.”

Now, a massive fan ballot has been created where players get to vote on who they want to see come to the game as DLC next. While the contents of Fighters Pass Volume 2 have already been decided, in the event of a third pass, Nintendo could take these votes into consideration.

Smash bros invite
Nintendo
Who will be the next character with a Smash invite?

The “Global Smash Roster” is a highly organized and simple-to-use website that lets users vote on possible DLC fighters. They are all presented in a way that mimics the character select screen from Smash, making it look super unique.

That all said, one character has pulled super far ahead of everyone else, leading by nearly 1,000 votes. That character is Team Fortress 2’s Heavy.

Valve’s Team Fortress 2 remains an iconic shooter with a still-active player base today and it seems like fans really think it deserves a place in Smash history by giving Heavy over 3,000 votes.

Global Smash Roster vote
globalsmashroster
Heavy is miles ahead of Crash Bandicoot.

For context, Crash Bandicoot sits in second place with just over 2,000, firmly behind the TF2 star. Waluigi and Rayman are neck-and-neck for third and fourth place with around 20 votes separating the two.

While this alone is rather interesting, even more TF2 characters round out the top 12 in votes as both Scout and Soldier has received over 1,200 votes each. With this, the two are able to beat out popular candidates such as Geno, Master Chief, Tails, and Sora.

Could this mean TF2 could come to Smash in a third Fighters Pass? Though unlikely, stranger things have happened, such as Piranha Plant becoming a playable fighter.

Sora from Kingdom Hearts
Square
Sora has under 1,000 votes so far.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Smash, as the next DLC fighter is likely scheduled to be revealed in March. Some theories have suggested Crash Bandicoot will be joining the fight, but Nintendo hasn’t confirmed these rumors just yet.

In any case, hopefully, all of the top candidates get some sort of Smash representation in the near future.

Pokemon Go players claim Shiny Pokemon are disappearing from their accounts

Published: 15/Feb/2021 19:36

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

A wave of Pokemon Go players are claiming rare Shiny ‘mon have been disappearing from their accounts. Is a glitch? Or is something else going on?

Reports of Pokemon randomly vanishing from Go accounts is nothing new. Since the game has launched, there have been tales of ‘mon no longer showing up in Trainers’ accounts.

Now, players are claiming their Shiny monsters have been vanishing into thin air. Fans are furious over Niantic’s response as their characters remain missing.

Screenshot of Shiny Cubone in Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go players are claiming Shinies are disappearing from their games.

Are Shiny Pokemon disappearing from Go?

A Go Trainer made waves online after their tweet on February 14 claimed their Shiny Gyarados had disappeared. According to the player, their regular version of Gyarados was also missing.

“I worked so hard to get them both,” the Trainer wrote. After being shared on Facebook, many players sympathized with the fan and began to report they had experienced it as well.

Oddly, comments alleged that it wasn’t just new monsters caught either. Some had Pokemon they had captured years ago that no longer showed up for some reason.

Screenshot of Pokemon fan claiming their Shiny Gyrados disappeared.

“This happened to me with Mudkip,” a fellow player commented. Another replied, “A couple months ago my shiny machop disappeared.” One fan even claimed their Pokedex registration was reversed: “Same here, I had Pokemon now they are gone. I had Articuno and a Slaking and they disappeared even on my Dex, they weren’t registered.”

Screenshot of Pokemon Go players claiming 'mon disappeared.

According to Niantic customer support, Pokemon disappearing is the result of an accidental transfer or trade. Examples given were players leaving their phone open in their pocket while walking, or a second party having access to the account’s login. However, not every Trainer was buying it.

“I’ve had shiny and multiple disappear. Niantic just said I’m a dumba*s and probably transferred it. I mean really?” a fan vented on the social media post.

Frustrated Pokemon Go player vents about vanishing monsters from account.

It’s unclear whether there is actually a widespread bug flying under Niantic’s radar. However, reports from players have also started to show up on forums such as Reddit.

If nothing else, this is a cautionary tale to look over your most important ‘mon and to favorite them. If you have a Shiny, you can even take a screenshot of it being locked just to be extra safe.