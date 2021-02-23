 Dr Eggman voice actor responds to Smash Ultimate DLC fighter speculation - Dexerto
Dr Eggman voice actor responds to Smash Ultimate DLC fighter speculation

Published: 23/Feb/2021 21:14

by Michael Gwilliam
Fighters Pass Volume 2

Sonic villain Doctor Eggman is one of the most popular candidates to join the Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster as a DLC fighter, and now, the character’s voice actor has responded to rampant fan speculation.

Doctor Eggman, also known as Robotnik, is one of the most famous antagonists in video game history, and is the main villain of the Sonic The Hedgehog series. Throughout the games, the mad scientist uses numerous different weapons, robots and other various machines to do battle against his blue nemesis.

With Final Fantasy 7’s villain Sephiroth joining Smash Ultimate, fans have been eager to see other gaming baddies get an invitation, as well.

Responding to fan speculation, the voice of Doctor Eggman, Mike Pollock, took to Twitter to address those asking him about if he could be joining Nintendo’s flagship fighter.

“If he will, I couldn’t talk about it,” he simply said. “If he won’t, I wouldn’t want to.”

While this may seem like a bit of a non-answer, he further elaborated. “I said the same thing about me in the film, because the same sentiment holds true: I like talking about things I’m in, once they’re released.”

Furthermore, the voice actor added that he doesn’t like taking about projects he’s not in, especially when “everyone was expecting him to be.”

Basically, the actor seems tired of fans asking him about if he’s voicing Eggman in Smash – and despite his comments, some came to take his remarks as confirmation.

“So since you’re mentioning it that means yes,” one fan commented.

“It also means you should study logic more,” Pollock struck back.

The voice actor further explained his position over on the GameFaqs forums, where he made an account.

“Regardless of how iconic Dr. Eggman may be to you, in a typical year, he’s no more than two days of work for me, if I’m lucky. The rest of the time I’m focusing on keeping my calendar from being devoid of gigs by constantly auditioning for roles for new clients, and continuing existing work for other current clients,” he explained.

“My life doesn’t revolve around Dr. Eggman for the same reason that yours doesn’t revolve around your birthday. Every gig is a precious gift, and whichever I’m doing at the moment is the most important.”

In any case, the chances of Eggman appearing in Smash remain about the same as they were before: unknown. That said, after the reveal of Pyra as DLC 9, only two slots are left in Fighters Pass Volume 2.

We’ll have to see if Eggman ends up being one of the two remaining fighters, but at least Pollock doesn’t seem opposed to the idea.

Jeff Kaplan reveals plans for Overwatch 2 closed and open betas

Published: 24/Feb/2021 0:07

by Michael Gwilliam
Jeff Kaplan Overwatch 2

Blizzard unveiled loads of new information about Overwatch 2 at BlizzConline, and while the game appears to be shaping up quite well, no release date was announced. Still, players could be getting their hands on it beforehand in the form of betas.

For a proper sequel, as is the case with Overwatch 2, letting players try out the game for themselves en masse can be a major help when it comes to balance and fine-tuning the experience.

Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan was asked about the roadmap for the game and if players can expect a closed beta.

Luckily, he seems pretty optimistic that it will happen, but the ‘when’ still remains up in the air.

“What’s most likely going to happen… we’ve already been having internal milestones, where those have been extended playtests and have involved people outside of just our team playing the game,” Kaplan told IGN.

From there, he expects there will be an internal alpha build for a while that will be more under wraps, with nothing really being talked about publicly.

However, he believes it’s “very likely” the game will transition to a closed beta that will be “more in the public eye.”

This is very good news for fans, as his wording implies that they’ll be able to either play it themselves or see a lot of the sequel’s gameplay first-hand – that is, if they’re able to get access.

Unfortunately, for anyone hoping for an open beta, Jeff says it’s still not determined if that will happen.

The lack of an open beta could be good news, though, especially if the team doesn’t believe it needs to happen before release.

Jeff did also say that the team won’t be going as dark as they had after BlizzCon 2019, so hopefully we get a lot more news about the sequel’s development, new additions, heroes and more leading up to a closed beta.

While there may not be any news on when that closed beta will be happening, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any information in the months ahead.