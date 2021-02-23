Dr Eggman voice actor responds to Smash Ultimate DLC fighter speculation - Dexerto

Sonic villain Doctor Eggman is one of the most popular candidates to join the Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster as a DLC fighter, and now, the character’s voice actor has responded to rampant fan speculation.



Doctor Eggman, also known as Robotnik, is one of the most famous antagonists in video game history, and is the main villain of the Sonic The Hedgehog series. Throughout the games, the mad scientist uses numerous different weapons, robots and other various machines to do battle against his blue nemesis.

With Final Fantasy 7’s villain Sephiroth joining Smash Ultimate, fans have been eager to see other gaming baddies get an invitation, as well.

Responding to fan speculation, the voice of Doctor Eggman, Mike Pollock, took to Twitter to address those asking him about if he could be joining Nintendo’s flagship fighter.

To all y'all asking if Dr. #Eggman will be in #SuperSmashBros: If he will, I couldn't talk about it. If he won't, I wouldn't want to. — Mike Pollock (@itsamike) February 17, 2021

“If he will, I couldn’t talk about it,” he simply said. “If he won’t, I wouldn’t want to.”

While this may seem like a bit of a non-answer, he further elaborated. “I said the same thing about me in the film, because the same sentiment holds true: I like talking about things I’m in, once they’re released.”

Furthermore, the voice actor added that he doesn’t like taking about projects he’s not in, especially when “everyone was expecting him to be.”

I said the same thing about me in the film, because the same sentiment holds true: I like talking about things I'm in, once they're released. I don't like talking about things I'm not in, especially when everyone was expecting me to be. That shouldn't be hard to understand. — Mike Pollock (@itsamike) February 18, 2021

Basically, the actor seems tired of fans asking him about if he’s voicing Eggman in Smash – and despite his comments, some came to take his remarks as confirmation.

“So since you’re mentioning it that means yes,” one fan commented.

“It also means you should study logic more,” Pollock struck back.

It also means you should study logic more. — Mike Pollock (@itsamike) February 17, 2021

The voice actor further explained his position over on the GameFaqs forums, where he made an account.

“Regardless of how iconic Dr. Eggman may be to you, in a typical year, he’s no more than two days of work for me, if I’m lucky. The rest of the time I’m focusing on keeping my calendar from being devoid of gigs by constantly auditioning for roles for new clients, and continuing existing work for other current clients,” he explained.

“My life doesn’t revolve around Dr. Eggman for the same reason that yours doesn’t revolve around your birthday. Every gig is a precious gift, and whichever I’m doing at the moment is the most important.”

In any case, the chances of Eggman appearing in Smash remain about the same as they were before: unknown. That said, after the reveal of Pyra as DLC 9, only two slots are left in Fighters Pass Volume 2.

We’ll have to see if Eggman ends up being one of the two remaining fighters, but at least Pollock doesn’t seem opposed to the idea.