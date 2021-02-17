Logo
Xenoblade’s Pyra revealed as next Smash Ultimate DLC fighter

Published: 17/Feb/2021 22:12 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 22:33

by Michael Gwilliam
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

The gaming world was shocked during the February 17 Nintendo Direct when Pyra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was revealed as the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter.

Xenoblade previously only had one Smash fighter in the form of Shulk, but now, all that has changed. In addition to Pyra, the fighter also has the ability to change into Mythra, making this a bit of a two-in-one fighter.

This concept isn’t exactly new, and dates back to Melee, when Zelda and Shiek were the same character with a transformation before being split into two. The only current fighter with multiple forms is Pokemon Trainer, and Mythra will now be joining him.

As seen from the glimpses of gameplay, Pyra’s kit will focus on flame attacks with her sword, while Mythra is more standard in the melee combat.

The addition of Mythra does match up with the previously reported “voice theory,” where users discovered an extra fighter sound file that suggested one of the DLC fighters would have an additional form.

Judging by the trailer footage, the transformation animation is quick, which should lead to some cool combos for anyone who masters the latest fighter.

The fighter is expected to release sometime in March, so be on the lookout for more information and a potential Sakurai Presents in the near future.

With Pyra now the ninth DLC fighter for Smash Ultimate, this means that just two character spots remain – unless a third Fighters Pass is announced.

Thus far, the reaction to the new fighter has been lukewarm, with just a 3/1 like-to-dislike ratio on YouTube at the time of posting. Nintendo has also turned off comments on the trailer.

Part of the negative reaction seems to stem from the fact that this is yet another anime-style sword fighter, of which the game does have many already.

In any case, we’ll have to see what the reaction is once more of the fighter is showcased in a future presentation and Pyra’s full abilities are revealed.

League of Legends

TFT update 11.4 patch notes: Massive Chosen rework, Kayle nerfs, more

Published: 17/Feb/2021 20:16 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 20:39

by Andrew Amos
Kayle in TFT Fates
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 is live for testing on the PBE, and there’s plenty of big changes on the way. Riot is looking into a total rework of the Chosen mechanic to reduce RNG, while almost every meta comp in the game — from Kayle to Nidalee — is getting nerfed.

With TFT Set 4.5 now in full motion, Riot are happy enough with the state of champions and traits. Now, they’re targeting the big one ⁠— Chosens. The unique set mechanic has been through some balance changes, but none like what TFT patch 11.4 has in store.

These “experimental” changes and more are what players can expect from the next Teamfight Tactics update. Here’s what we know so far.

When is TFT patch 11.4 launching?

TFT patch 11.4 is currently listed to go live on Thursday, February 18. It will be kicking off in Oceania at 10 AM AEST before being rolled out to all regions at roughly 6 AM PT (8 AM GMT). Although the patch usually drops on a Wednesday, it has been delayed this week for President’s Day.

League of Legends patch 11.4 will also launch at the same time.

You can find the full TFT 11.4 update patch notes below, courtesy of Riot Games.

TFT patch 11.4 Chosen rework reduces RNG

The Chosen mechanic has been tinkered with a lot over the course of Set 4, but not like this. Riot are practically reworking it in TFT patch 11.4.

Chosens will now be offered in every shop if you don’t own one. This means you can be a lot more selective about the chosens you take, and will reduce some of the RNG that has come with Level 7 and 8 roll downs.

However, the odds have been drastically changed to balance this out. 4 and 5 cost chosens will be harder to come by, while 2 and 3 costs will be pretty easy to hit throughout the game. Reroll players that find an early 1 cost chosen will also appreciate the change.

However, TFT developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer has stated the changes are “very experimental,” and may not make the cut. “We’re using this cycle to test out some big changes, but don’t assume they will ship. If you happen to play any PBE games, feel free to let us know what you thought,” he said on Twitter.

Below is a rundown of the odds in 11.3.

  • Lvl 1-3
    • 1 cost 100%
  • Lvl 4
    • 1 cost 95%
    • 2 cost 5%
  • Lvl 5-6
    • 1 cost 30%
    • 2 cost 45%
    • 3 cost 25%
  • Lvl 7
    • 2 cost 55%
    • 3 cost 40%
    • 4 cost 5%
  • Lvl 8
    • 2 cost 30%
    • 3 cost 50%
    • 4 cost 20%
  • Lvl 9
    • 3 cost 30%
    • 4 cost 50%
    • 5 cost 20%

TFT patch 11.4 additional Trait changes

Outside of the major Chosen changes, other Traits are being tweaked in this update as well. Warlord, Brawler, Elderwood, and Duelist have all been targeted to some degree.

For the Warlord, it’s nerfs across the board. Units now have reduced health along with lesser spell power. The same can be said for the Brawler as units have had health and AD lowered.

Meanwhile, Elderwood units now have less armor along with a decrease in AD and spell power to boot. Last but not least, Duelists AS per stack has been scaled back slightly.

Kayle, Yasuo, Nidalee & Neeko headline balance changes

Balance-wise, Riot have their sights set on basically every meta comp in the game. Public enemy number one, however, is Kayle.

If the Divine rework wasn’t enough on TFT patch 11.3, direct nerfs to Kayle might knock her down the tier list somewhat. She’s losing some damage at two-star, which could impact her carry ability. Oh, and 2 and 4 Divine are being hit again.

Duelist reroll with Yasuo carry is getting hit hard too. Riot is nerfing his damage at all levels, as well as the Duelist trait’s attack speed buff.

Other meta comps, including Diana reroll, Nidalee reroll, Warlords, Katarina, Shyvana-Brawler, Wukong reroll, Nasus reroll, and Zed carry are also getting nerfed. Fiora and Samira also found their way into Riot’s bad books.

Shan Hai Scrolls Neeko in TFT Fates
Riot Games
Neeko-Vanguard-Mystic players are the big winners in TFT patch 11.4.

On the flipside, Neeko is the big winner of TFT patch 11.4. The 3 cost Fabled Mystic is receiving bonus damage at all levels, which is a huge boon for the Vanguard Mystic players. Other Fableds Nautilus and Cho’Gath are being buffed, as well as Vanguard Braum.

Xayah, Irelia, Kennen, Olaf, Talon, Tryndamere, Yone are all being buffed, as well as Gargoyle Stoneplate, Quicksilver, and the Cultist trait.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.4 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep these updated as the PBE cycle continues, right up to patch day.

TFT update 11.4 patch notes

Champions

Tier 1

Diana

  • Attack Speed: 0.7⇒0.65
  • Pale Cascade Shield: 200/300/450⇒175/250/350
  • Pale Cascade Orb Damage: 90/100/110⇒80/85/90

Fiora

  • Mana: 0/75⇒0/95

Nasus

  • Mana: 0/60⇒0/80
  • Magic Resist: 50⇒40
  • Wither damage: 400/600/850 ⇒ 350/550/750

Nidalee

  • Nidalee bugfix nerf: fixed a bug where the range calculation was adding 1 extra Hex of distance
  • Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage: 225/300/600⇒100/150/250
  • Nidalee Javelin Toss Bonus Damage per Hex: 20%⇒80%

Wukong

  • Crushing Blow Attack Damage Scaling: 250/265/280%⇒240/250/260%

Yasuo

  • Striking Steel Attack Damage Scaling: 180/200/225%⇒180/185/190%

Tier 2

Braum

  • Attack Speed: 0.6⇒0.75
  • Mana: 30/70⇒30/60

Nautilus

  • Armor: 45⇒55
  • Magic Resist: 30⇒40
  • Fabled Shield Damage Reduction: 60%⇒50%

Teemo

  • Sporecloud Dart prioritization: Highest Attack Speed⇒Current Target

Zed

  • Attack Speed: 0.8⇒0.75

Tier 3

Irelia

  • Disarm Duration: 2.5/3/3.5⇒2.5/3/4 seconds

Katarina

  • Death Lotus number of targets: 4/6/8⇒4/5/6
  • Death Lotus total Spell Damage: 600/900/1650⇒600/900/1500

Kennen

  • Slicing Maelstrom Damage: 150/225/375⇒200/300/400

Neeko

  • Blooming Burst: 150/225/375⇒200/300/400
  • Fabled Bonus Multiplier: 200%⇒150%

Nunu

  • Consume Damage: 450/650/1800⇒450/700/1500

Shyvana

  • Health: 750⇒700
  • Magic Resist: 80⇒60
  • Burn Damage: 150/300/600 ⇒ 125/250/500

Tier 4

Aatrox

  • Infernal Chains Damage: 350/550/1500⇒400/600/2000

Aurelion Sol

  • Sol Voice of Lightning Damage: 325/500/1750⇒325/500/1400

Cho’Gath

  • 40⇒60
  • Updated his Rupture targeting to be slightly less random and hit crowds more frequently, because that’s what crowd control is for.

Kayle

  • Divine Ascension Wave Damage: 100/180/500⇒100/150/400

Morgana

  • Hallowed Ground Damage: 250/400/2000⇒250/400/1600

Olaf

  • Ragnarok Cleave Damage: 40/45/50%⇒50/50/50%
  • Ragnarok now blocks the AD Reduction debuff

Talon

  • Truestrike Attack Damage Scaling: 240/250/275%⇒240/250/300%

Tryndamere

  • Spinning Slash dash speed increased
  • Mana: 50/100⇒60/100
  • Spinning Slash now looks for targets in a slightly larger range to spin towards

Xayah

  • Featherstorm Attack Damage Scaling: 250/275/325%⇒250/275/350%

Tier 5

Ornn

  • Ornn Artifact, Eternal Winter hits until Frozen: 5⇒7
  • Ornn Artifact, Manazane Mana Restore Duration: 8⇒4 seconds

Yone

  • Seal Fate Damage: 600/1200/9999 ⇒ 800/1200/20000
    Unforgotten Damage: 350/600/1500⇒350/750/9999

Samira

  • Attack Range: 660⇒420

Items

Deathblade

  • AD Per Stack: 20 ⇒ 15

Gargoyle Stoneplate

  • Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 15⇒20

Quicksilver

  • Now blocks AD reduction debuff

Statikk Shiv

  • No longer deals bonus damage to Shields
  • Can now critically strike
  • Crits reduce the Magic Resist of targets hit by 60% for 6 seconds
  • Damage: 80⇒60
  • Targets Hit: 4/5/6⇒3

Sunfire Cape

  • Now applies its burn every 2.5 seconds instead of 2. This nerf will result in fewer enemies on fire as the Cape needs slightly more time to heat up.

Traits

Assassin

  • Crit Chance:10/30/55 ⇒ 10/30/50
  • Bonus Crit Damage:25/60/100 ⇒ 25/55/90

Brawler

  • Health 400/700/1000/1600⇒400/700/1000/1400
  • Attack Damage: 10/20/60/120⇒10/20/40/80

Cultist

  • Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9): Bonus Magic Resist: 20⇒60 (100 total)

Dragonsoul

  • Blast Damage: 50% ⇒ 40% max Health
  • Spell Power and Attack Speed: 40/80/160% ⇒ 40/70/140%

Divine

  • True Damage & Damage Reduction: 35/45/55/65 ⇒ 25/40/55/70

Elderwood

  • Armor and Magic Resist: 15/25/40⇒15/20/30
  • Attack Damage and Spell Power: 5/10/20⇒5/10/15

Warlord

  • Warlord Health: 250/500/850⇒250/400/700
  • Warlord Spell Power: 25/50/85⇒25/40/70

Systems

Chosen Odds

  • Chosen Base Odds: 33%⇒50%
  • Rolling Odds for Level 4: 60/40/0/0/0%⇒80/20/0/0/0%
  • Chosen Bonus Spell Power: 30⇒15
  • Chosen Bonus Attack Damage: 20⇒10
  • Chosen Bonus Mana Reduction: 25%⇒15%
  • Chosen Bonus Health: 400⇒300 (The bonus 200 health baseline that Chosens receive just for being Chosen is not affected here)

Lucky Lanterns

  • Stage 3 Lantern: It is no longer possible to get 2 Loaded Dice or 2 Target Dummies
  • Stage 4 Lantern: It is no longer possible to get 2 Loaded Dice or 2 Target Dummies
  • Stage 4 Lantern: It is no longer possible to get 3 Item Components

Rolling Odds

  • Level 4: 60/40/0/0/0%⇒80/20/0/0/0%

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where critical strikes triggered by the Executioner trait did not add stacks to Titan’s Resolve.
  • Fixed a bug where combined Ornns don’t give you the proper amount of progress towards making an artifact.
  • Fixed a bug where if your bench is full and you make a 3 star Chosen that Chosen doesn’t get benefits.
  • Fixed a bug where Olaf could be kicked off the board by Lee Sin while Ragnarok was active
  • Fixed a bug where The Boss did not trigger its true damage buff if Sett was healed to full health by sources other than sit-ups (e.g. Anima Visage)
  • Fixed a bug where Zilean wasn’t properly deprioritizing summoned units with Rewind Fate
  • Tryndamere’s Spinning Slash now runs through his attack flow (applies effects like Statikk Shiv’s bonus damage or Guinsoo’s Rageblade’s bonus attack speed)
  • No consistent tempo can be found in reading the rhyming sections of these hip hoppin’ patch notes. Have fun trying to rap it. I dare ya. Double Nasus dare ya.