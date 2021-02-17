Xenoblade’s Pyra revealed as next Smash Ultimate DLC fighter

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 is live for testing on the PBE, and there’s plenty of big changes on the way. Riot is looking into a total rework of the Chosen mechanic to reduce RNG, while almost every meta comp in the game — from Kayle to Nidalee — is getting nerfed.

With TFT Set 4.5 now in full motion, Riot are happy enough with the state of champions and traits. Now, they’re targeting the big one ⁠— Chosens. The unique set mechanic has been through some balance changes, but none like what TFT patch 11.4 has in store.

These “experimental” changes and more are what players can expect from the next Teamfight Tactics update. Here’s what we know so far.

When is TFT patch 11.4 launching?

TFT patch 11.4 is currently listed to go live on Thursday, February 18. It will be kicking off in Oceania at 10 AM AEST before being rolled out to all regions at roughly 6 AM PT (8 AM GMT). Although the patch usually drops on a Wednesday, it has been delayed this week for President’s Day.

League of Legends patch 11.4 will also launch at the same time.

You can find the full TFT 11.4 update patch notes below, courtesy of Riot Games.

Check out the tentative changes coming in Patch 11.4. Reminder: Patch 11.4 will be live on Thursday, February 18! pic.twitter.com/c78x0Ur4e9 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) February 12, 2021

TFT patch 11.4 Chosen rework reduces RNG

The Chosen mechanic has been tinkered with a lot over the course of Set 4, but not like this. Riot are practically reworking it in TFT patch 11.4.

Chosens will now be offered in every shop if you don’t own one. This means you can be a lot more selective about the chosens you take, and will reduce some of the RNG that has come with Level 7 and 8 roll downs.

However, the odds have been drastically changed to balance this out. 4 and 5 cost chosens will be harder to come by, while 2 and 3 costs will be pretty easy to hit throughout the game. Reroll players that find an early 1 cost chosen will also appreciate the change.

However, TFT developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer has stated the changes are “very experimental,” and may not make the cut. “We’re using this cycle to test out some big changes, but don’t assume they will ship. If you happen to play any PBE games, feel free to let us know what you thought,” he said on Twitter.

Morning everyone. Patch 11.4 comes to PBE today, and with it some VERY experimental changes to Chosen. We're using this cycle to test out some big changes, but don't assume they will ship. If you happen to play any PBE games, feel free to let us know what you thought. pic.twitter.com/5HayDpA6qX — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) February 2, 2021

Below is a rundown of the odds in 11.3.

Lvl 1-3 1 cost 100%

Lvl 4 1 cost 95% 2 cost 5%

Lvl 5-6 1 cost 30% 2 cost 45% 3 cost 25%

Lvl 7 2 cost 55% 3 cost 40% 4 cost 5%

Lvl 8 2 cost 30% 3 cost 50% 4 cost 20%

Lvl 9 3 cost 30% 4 cost 50% 5 cost 20%



TFT patch 11.4 additional Trait changes

Outside of the major Chosen changes, other Traits are being tweaked in this update as well. Warlord, Brawler, Elderwood, and Duelist have all been targeted to some degree.

For the Warlord, it’s nerfs across the board. Units now have reduced health along with lesser spell power. The same can be said for the Brawler as units have had health and AD lowered.

Meanwhile, Elderwood units now have less armor along with a decrease in AD and spell power to boot. Last but not least, Duelists AS per stack has been scaled back slightly.

Kayle, Yasuo, Nidalee & Neeko headline balance changes

Balance-wise, Riot have their sights set on basically every meta comp in the game. Public enemy number one, however, is Kayle.

If the Divine rework wasn’t enough on TFT patch 11.3, direct nerfs to Kayle might knock her down the tier list somewhat. She’s losing some damage at two-star, which could impact her carry ability. Oh, and 2 and 4 Divine are being hit again.

Duelist reroll with Yasuo carry is getting hit hard too. Riot is nerfing his damage at all levels, as well as the Duelist trait’s attack speed buff.

Other meta comps, including Diana reroll, Nidalee reroll, Warlords, Katarina, Shyvana-Brawler, Wukong reroll, Nasus reroll, and Zed carry are also getting nerfed. Fiora and Samira also found their way into Riot’s bad books.

On the flipside, Neeko is the big winner of TFT patch 11.4. The 3 cost Fabled Mystic is receiving bonus damage at all levels, which is a huge boon for the Vanguard Mystic players. Other Fableds Nautilus and Cho’Gath are being buffed, as well as Vanguard Braum.

Xayah, Irelia, Kennen, Olaf, Talon, Tryndamere, Yone are all being buffed, as well as Gargoyle Stoneplate, Quicksilver, and the Cultist trait.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.4 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep these updated as the PBE cycle continues, right up to patch day.

TFT update 11.4 patch notes

Champions

Tier 1

Diana

Attack Speed: 0.7⇒0.65

Pale Cascade Shield: 200/300/450⇒175/250/350

Pale Cascade Orb Damage: 90/100/110⇒80/85/90

Fiora

Mana: 0/75⇒0/95

Nasus

Mana: 0/60⇒0/80

Magic Resist: 50⇒40

Wither damage: 400/600/850 ⇒ 350/550/750

Nidalee

Nidalee bugfix nerf: fixed a bug where the range calculation was adding 1 extra Hex of distance

Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage: 225/300/600⇒100/150/250

Nidalee Javelin Toss Bonus Damage per Hex: 20%⇒80%

Wukong

Crushing Blow Attack Damage Scaling: 250/265/280%⇒240/250/260%

Yasuo

Striking Steel Attack Damage Scaling: 180/200/225%⇒180/185/190%

Tier 2

Braum

Attack Speed: 0.6⇒0.75

Mana: 30/70⇒30/60

Nautilus

Armor: 45⇒55

Magic Resist: 30⇒40

Fabled Shield Damage Reduction: 60%⇒50%

Teemo

Sporecloud Dart prioritization: Highest Attack Speed⇒Current Target

Zed

Attack Speed: 0.8⇒0.75

Tier 3

Irelia

Disarm Duration: 2.5/3/3.5⇒2.5/3/4 seconds

Katarina

Death Lotus number of targets: 4/6/8⇒4/5/6

Death Lotus total Spell Damage: 600/900/1650⇒600/900/1500

Kennen

Slicing Maelstrom Damage: 150/225/375⇒200/300/400

Neeko

Blooming Burst: 150/225/375⇒200/300/400

Fabled Bonus Multiplier: 200%⇒150%

Nunu

Consume Damage: 450/650/1800⇒450/700/1500

Shyvana

Health: 750⇒700

Magic Resist: 80⇒60

Burn Damage: 150/300/600 ⇒ 125/250/500

Tier 4

Aatrox

Infernal Chains Damage: 350/550/1500⇒400/600/2000

Aurelion Sol

Sol Voice of Lightning Damage: 325/500/1750⇒325/500/1400

Cho’Gath

40⇒60

Updated his Rupture targeting to be slightly less random and hit crowds more frequently, because that’s what crowd control is for.

Kayle

Divine Ascension Wave Damage: 100/180/500⇒100/150/400

Morgana

Hallowed Ground Damage: 250/400/2000⇒250/400/1600 Olaf Ragnarok Cleave Damage: 40/45/50%⇒50/50/50%

Ragnarok now blocks the AD Reduction debuff

Talon

Truestrike Attack Damage Scaling: 240/250/275%⇒240/250/300%

Tryndamere

Spinning Slash dash speed increased

Mana: 50/100⇒60/100

Spinning Slash now looks for targets in a slightly larger range to spin towards

Xayah

Featherstorm Attack Damage Scaling: 250/275/325%⇒250/275/350%

Tier 5

Ornn

Ornn Artifact, Eternal Winter hits until Frozen: 5⇒7

Ornn Artifact, Manazane Mana Restore Duration: 8⇒4 seconds

Yone

Seal Fate Damage: 600/1200/9999 ⇒ 800/1200/20000

Unforgotten Damage: 350/600/1500⇒350/750/9999

Samira

Attack Range: 660⇒420

Items

Deathblade

AD Per Stack: 20 ⇒ 15

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 15⇒20

Quicksilver

Now blocks AD reduction debuff

Statikk Shiv

No longer deals bonus damage to Shields

Can now critically strike

Crits reduce the Magic Resist of targets hit by 60% for 6 seconds

Damage: 80⇒60

Targets Hit: 4/5/6⇒3

Sunfire Cape

Now applies its burn every 2.5 seconds instead of 2. This nerf will result in fewer enemies on fire as the Cape needs slightly more time to heat up.

Traits

Assassin

Crit Chance:10/30/55 ⇒ 10/30/50

Bonus Crit Damage:25/60/100 ⇒ 25/55/90

Brawler

Health 400/700/1000/1600⇒400/700/1000/1400

Attack Damage: 10/20/60/120⇒10/20/40/80

Cultist

Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9): Bonus Magic Resist: 20⇒60 (100 total)

Dragonsoul

Blast Damage: 50% ⇒ 40% max Health

Spell Power and Attack Speed: 40/80/160% ⇒ 40/70/140%

Divine

True Damage & Damage Reduction: 35/45/55/65 ⇒ 25/40/55/70

Elderwood

Armor and Magic Resist: 15/25/40⇒15/20/30

Attack Damage and Spell Power: 5/10/20⇒5/10/15

Warlord

Warlord Health: 250/500/850⇒250/400/700

Warlord Spell Power: 25/50/85⇒25/40/70

Systems

Chosen Odds

Chosen Base Odds: 33%⇒50%

Rolling Odds for Level 4: 60/40/0/0/0%⇒80/20/0/0/0%

Chosen Bonus Spell Power: 30⇒15

Chosen Bonus Attack Damage: 20⇒10

Chosen Bonus Mana Reduction: 25%⇒15%

Chosen Bonus Health: 400⇒300 (The bonus 200 health baseline that Chosens receive just for being Chosen is not affected here)

Lucky Lanterns

Stage 3 Lantern: It is no longer possible to get 2 Loaded Dice or 2 Target Dummies

Stage 4 Lantern: It is no longer possible to get 2 Loaded Dice or 2 Target Dummies

Stage 4 Lantern: It is no longer possible to get 3 Item Components

Rolling Odds

Level 4: 60/40/0/0/0%⇒80/20/0/0/0%

Bug Fixes