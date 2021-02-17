Xenoblade’s Pyra revealed as next Smash Ultimate DLC fighter

The gaming world was shocked during the February 17 Nintendo Direct when Pyra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was revealed as the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter.
Xenoblade previously only had one Smash fighter in the form of Shulk, but now, all that has changed. In addition to Pyra, the fighter also has the ability to change into Mythra, making this a bit of a two-in-one fighter.
This concept isn’t exactly new, and dates back to Melee, when Zelda and Shiek were the same character with a transformation before being split into two. The only current fighter with multiple forms is Pokemon Trainer, and Mythra will now be joining him.
As seen from the glimpses of gameplay, Pyra’s kit will focus on flame attacks with her sword, while Mythra is more standard in the melee combat.
The addition of Mythra does match up with the previously reported “voice theory,” where users discovered an extra fighter sound file that suggested one of the DLC fighters would have an additional form.
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 is live for testing on the PBE, and there’s plenty of big changes on the way. Riot is looking into a total rework of the Chosen mechanic to reduce RNG, while almost every meta comp in the game — from Kayle to Nidalee — is getting nerfed.
With TFT Set 4.5 now in full motion, Riot are happy enough with the state of champions and traits. Now, they’re targeting the big one — Chosens. The unique set mechanic has been through some balance changes, but none like what TFT patch 11.4 has in store.
These “experimental” changes and more are what players can expect from the next Teamfight Tactics update. Here’s what we know so far.
When is TFT patch 11.4 launching?
TFT patch 11.4 is currently listed to go live on Thursday, February 18. It will be kicking off in Oceania at 10 AM AEST before being rolled out to all regions at roughly 6 AM PT (8 AM GMT). Although the patch usually drops on a Wednesday, it has been delayed this week for President’s Day.
The Chosen mechanic has been tinkered with a lot over the course of Set 4, but not like this. Riot are practically reworking it in TFT patch 11.4.
Chosens will now be offered in every shop if you don’t own one. This means you can be a lot more selective about the chosens you take, and will reduce some of the RNG that has come with Level 7 and 8 roll downs.
However, the odds have been drastically changed to balance this out. 4 and 5 cost chosens will be harder to come by, while 2 and 3 costs will be pretty easy to hit throughout the game. Reroll players that find an early 1 cost chosen will also appreciate the change.
However, TFT developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer has stated the changes are “very experimental,” and may not make the cut. “We’re using this cycle to test out some big changes, but don’t assume they will ship. If you happen to play any PBE games, feel free to let us know what you thought,” he said on Twitter.
Morning everyone. Patch 11.4 comes to PBE today, and with it some VERY experimental changes to Chosen. We're using this cycle to test out some big changes, but don't assume they will ship. If you happen to play any PBE games, feel free to let us know what you thought. pic.twitter.com/5HayDpA6qX
Balance-wise, Riot have their sights set on basically every meta comp in the game. Public enemy number one, however, is Kayle.
If the Divine rework wasn’t enough on TFT patch 11.3, direct nerfs to Kayle might knock her down the tier list somewhat. She’s losing some damage at two-star, which could impact her carry ability. Oh, and 2 and 4 Divine are being hit again.
Duelist reroll with Yasuo carry is getting hit hard too. Riot is nerfing his damage at all levels, as well as the Duelist trait’s attack speed buff.
Other meta comps, including Diana reroll, Nidalee reroll, Warlords, Katarina, Shyvana-Brawler, Wukong reroll, Nasus reroll, and Zed carry are also getting nerfed. Fiora and Samira also found their way into Riot’s bad books.
Neeko-Vanguard-Mystic players are the big winners in TFT patch 11.4.
On the flipside, Neeko is the big winner of TFT patch 11.4. The 3 cost Fabled Mystic is receiving bonus damage at all levels, which is a huge boon for the Vanguard Mystic players. Other Fableds Nautilus and Cho’Gath are being buffed, as well as Vanguard Braum.
Xayah, Irelia, Kennen, Olaf, Talon, Tryndamere, Yone are all being buffed, as well as Gargoyle Stoneplate, Quicksilver, and the Cultist trait.
You can find the full TFT patch 11.4 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep these updated as the PBE cycle continues, right up to patch day.
TFT update 11.4 patch notes
Champions
Tier 1
Diana
Attack Speed: 0.7⇒0.65
Pale Cascade Shield: 200/300/450⇒175/250/350
Pale Cascade Orb Damage: 90/100/110⇒80/85/90
Fiora
Mana: 0/75⇒0/95
Nasus
Mana: 0/60⇒0/80
Magic Resist: 50⇒40
Wither damage: 400/600/850 ⇒ 350/550/750
Nidalee
Nidalee bugfix nerf: fixed a bug where the range calculation was adding 1 extra Hex of distance