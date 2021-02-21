Logo
Huge Japanese Smash Ultimate leak reveals remaining DLC fighters

Published: 21/Feb/2021 21:13

by Michael Gwilliam
Smash Ultimate fighters pass leak
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

A major Super Smash Bros Ultimate leak that seemed to confirm Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Pyra as DLC fighter 9 may have revealed the remaining characters for Fighters Pass Volume 2.

It seems like not a day goes by without a Smash Ultimate “leak” surfacing and while many of these leaks just end up being made by bored fans wanting to trick people, sometimes a leak pops up with some added legitimacy.

One from January 8 is gaining popularity online for seemingly confirming Pyra as DLC 9 and the remaining fighters as well. Pyra, of course, was only revealed at the February Nintendo Direct, so this leak may have some truth to it.

According to the leaker, Nintendo is planning to host a three-hour concert in 2022 where a symphony orchestra will play renditions of songs that appear in Smash Ultimate.

Pyra in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Pyra was leaked in a January forum post.

“This event will be held in Japan after the Second Fighters Pass is complete and they’re taking all precautions needed to make this event happen,” the leaker wrote. “They’ll stream the event live on Youtube for everyone around the globe to see and eventually Nintendo will distribute a soundtrack disc on the My Nintendo Service.”

They went on to list all the songs Nintendo is considering for the concert and there are some huge additions that seem to leak possible fighters if this is true.

Most notably, right after Sephiroth’s One-Winged Angel theme, the leaker lists Counterattack from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 as the next song. This song was used in Pyra’s reveal trailer, suggesting it will be included with DLC content, still scheduled for March.

4chan Smash Ultimate concert leak
Chan
A concert leak sounds crazy. Could it be true?

Following that track, “N. Sanity Beach” is the next one on the list, which would mean Crash Bandicoot would be the next DLC fighter.

Crash has been an incredibly popular Smash Ultimate candidate, so the fact he could end up coming in Fighters Pass Volume 2 is a huge deal.

The final track for a new fighter listed by the leaker is “Proof of a Hero” which is from the Monster Hunter series. Monster Hunter is another character that fans have been curious about seeing in Smash and while some reports have claimed it’s unlikely, this leak suggests otherwise.

Crash Bandicoot in his 4th game
Activision
Crash in Smash? It’s about time.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt. The fact this leak casually mentions N. Sanity Beach without also discussing Crash seems a bit bizarre, especially if someone really has this information.

Luckily, we may not have too long to see if this leak is true or not. It’s possible that the Monster Hunter Mii fighters from the previous game could be announced during Pyra’s full presentation, as many of Smash 4’s Miis have returned for Ultimate.

Smash challenger pack 10
Nintendo
Crash or Monster Hunter could be Challenger Pack 10.

If they don’t return, then the odds of those characters being promoted to full fighters will be a lot more likely.

We’ll have to see what the future holds and if Crash fans can finally get their wish of the bandicoot appearing in Smash.

Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six & Rick and Morty crossover teased for Year 6

Published: 21/Feb/2021 21:00

by Andrew Amos
Rainbow Six x Rick and morty crossover
Ubisoft / Adult Swim

Ubisoft has teased a potential Rainbow Six & Rick and Morty crossover for Year 6 in their presentation on February 21. However, exact details of what Siege fans should expect aren’t clear yet.

Rainbow Six is getting yet another crossover to celebrate the big Year 6 anniversary. Rick and Morty are rolling by Team Rainbow in their “20 minute in-and-out adventure” to be immortalized in Siege.

The crossover was revealed during the Year 6 presentation on February 19 with just a simple image of the green portal in the hit TV show.

Rick and Morty Rainbow Six crossover
Ubisoft
Rick and Morty is coming to Siege in some capacity after Ubisoft teased this image in the Year 6 presentation.

Exactly how the crossover will be done remains to be seen, but it’s not unchartered territory for the Siege developers.

Operation Shadow Legacy in Y5S3 was one massive crossover ⁠— Ubisoft added Sam ‘Zero’ Fisher from Splinter Cell into Rainbow Six: Siege. Ash also got a Lara Croft-inspired Elite skin in 2020.

The Rick and Morty crossover will likely be more akin to the Lara Croft one. However, who knows what the Siege developers have planned; there could be an in-game event based on Rick and Morty, as well as some cosmetics.

Tomb Raider Ash portrait for Rainbow Six: Siege
Ubisoft
The Tomb Raider Ash elite skin was the first real crossover in Rainbow Six: Siege.

It comes as the team behind Rick and Morty are set to announce the dates for the release of Season 5 in the near future, which fans will be hoping comes this year.

More details about the Rainbow Six x Rick and Morty crossover will be released later in 2021. It makes it potentially the perfect time to keep the Season 5 hype running with some cross-promotion in Siege.

For now, there’s plenty of new content to dive into across Rainbow Six Year 6. Operation Crimson Heist was fully revealed on February 21 to much fanfare, including new attacker Flores and the Border map rework.