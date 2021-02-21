Huge Japanese Smash Ultimate leak reveals remaining DLC fighters

A major Super Smash Bros Ultimate leak that seemed to confirm Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Pyra as DLC fighter 9 may have revealed the remaining characters for Fighters Pass Volume 2.

It seems like not a day goes by without a Smash Ultimate “leak” surfacing and while many of these leaks just end up being made by bored fans wanting to trick people, sometimes a leak pops up with some added legitimacy.

One from January 8 is gaining popularity online for seemingly confirming Pyra as DLC 9 and the remaining fighters as well. Pyra, of course, was only revealed at the February Nintendo Direct, so this leak may have some truth to it.

According to the leaker, Nintendo is planning to host a three-hour concert in 2022 where a symphony orchestra will play renditions of songs that appear in Smash Ultimate.

“This event will be held in Japan after the Second Fighters Pass is complete and they’re taking all precautions needed to make this event happen,” the leaker wrote. “They’ll stream the event live on Youtube for everyone around the globe to see and eventually Nintendo will distribute a soundtrack disc on the My Nintendo Service.”

They went on to list all the songs Nintendo is considering for the concert and there are some huge additions that seem to leak possible fighters if this is true.

Most notably, right after Sephiroth’s One-Winged Angel theme, the leaker lists Counterattack from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 as the next song. This song was used in Pyra’s reveal trailer, suggesting it will be included with DLC content, still scheduled for March.

Following that track, “N. Sanity Beach” is the next one on the list, which would mean Crash Bandicoot would be the next DLC fighter.

Crash has been an incredibly popular Smash Ultimate candidate, so the fact he could end up coming in Fighters Pass Volume 2 is a huge deal.

The final track for a new fighter listed by the leaker is “Proof of a Hero” which is from the Monster Hunter series. Monster Hunter is another character that fans have been curious about seeing in Smash and while some reports have claimed it’s unlikely, this leak suggests otherwise.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt. The fact this leak casually mentions N. Sanity Beach without also discussing Crash seems a bit bizarre, especially if someone really has this information.

Luckily, we may not have too long to see if this leak is true or not. It’s possible that the Monster Hunter Mii fighters from the previous game could be announced during Pyra’s full presentation, as many of Smash 4’s Miis have returned for Ultimate.

If they don’t return, then the odds of those characters being promoted to full fighters will be a lot more likely.

We’ll have to see what the future holds and if Crash fans can finally get their wish of the bandicoot appearing in Smash.