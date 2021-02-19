Logo
Pyra could be Smash Ultimate’s first-ever heavyweight DLC fighter

Published: 19/Feb/2021 0:06

by Michael Gwilliam
Pyra in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Xenoblade’s Pyra was revealed as the newest Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter during the February 17 Nintendo Direct, and as it turns out, she may actually be the game’s first-ever heavyweight DLC.

Smash DLC was first introduced back in the previous game on the Wii U and has continued with Ultimate, but until this point, none of the new characters have been heavyweights.

For most heavyweight characters, they find themselves as combo fodder for the rest of the cast with the benefit of increased durability and decreased knockback due to their weight (not to mention they hit hard to make up for their slow attacks).

While Pyra may not look too heavy, canonically, she actually is. As showcased from a clip from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, when Rex tries to pull her up, he has a hard time doing so because of her weight.

Pyra hits Mario
Nintendo
Pyra looks like she packs a punch.

This is interesting, because Pyra is a very unique fighter, being a two-in-one situation and sharing a slot with Mythra – meaning the two could very well have different weight properties.

Smash has done this before with Pokemon Trainer having different weights for Charizard, Ivysaur and Squirtle.

“I believe Pyra will be our first female heavyweight since Samus, but that Mythra will be middle to lightweight!” Redditor Blablablablitz predicted.

“Considering that the website is treating them like two different characters, I wouldn’t be surprised if they had different weights,” chimed in another in the comments. “My guess is that Pyra is slower but hits harder, while Mythra is overall weaker but faster. Hopefully, they’ll balance it in a way that doesn’t make one much better than the other.”

This point is also worth noting, because the Smash website does in fact list Pyra as fighter 79 while Mythra is fighter 80. Despite being two-in-one, the two share one spot in the Fighters Pass.

We should be learning much more about the two newest DLC fighters in the coming weeks, potentially in a Sakurai Presents stream before their release sometime in March.

With Pyra’s reveal, there are just two more DLC spots remaining in Fighters Pass Volume 2. Hopefully, we’ll learn who they are by the time E3 rolls around and Nintendo holds its next presentation.

Valorant

Valorant Escalation guide: tips & tricks for new TDM game mode

Published: 19/Feb/2021 0:03

by Andrew Amos
Valorant Escalation game mode
Riot Games / Dexerto

Escalation is Valorant’s take on a Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode, but for CS:GO players, it’d be reminiscent of Arms Race. With that in mind, read on to learn how to win more games in Escalation with a range of tips and tricks to stomp your foes.

Escalation is now the fourth major Valorant game mode. The TDM-style mode draws on elements of CS:GO to bring a whole lot of chaos and fun to the game.

If you want to jump into the action, we’ve got all the info you need to make sure your first game ⁠— and many others after it ⁠— are all wins. Well, that’s if you’ve got the aim at least.

How does Escalation work in Valorant?

If you ever played Gun Game or Arms Race in CS:GO, you’d get the gist of Escalation. It’s slightly different from those game modes, but the primary objective is the same: get kills, and swap guns when you do.

Instead of it being based around individuals, Escalation is a team game. You need to hit a set amount of kills with a certain weapon as a team. Then, you’ll progress onto a new weapon. Typically, the weapons will range from most deadly to least deadly, before ending with a final knife round.

It’s not just weapons too. It’s Agent abilities ⁠— so you could have to watch out for a million Shock Darts or Showstoppers flying your way too. Whoever gets to the final knife round and gets seven kills first wins.

Phoenix and Viper in Valorant Escalation
Riot Games
Stick to your guns: Play as a team, and play positions that suit your weapons.

Play as a team

It’s called Team Deathmatch for a reason, and in Escalation, you’ll win a lot more games if you play as a team. If you group up and attack as a ball, against most weapons that’ll serve you well. Just be mindful if Raze’s Showstopper or shotguns are in play, and adapt if needed.

If you play together, running around the map as a unit, you’ll win most of your fights at a five versus one or two enemies. It’s simple math.

Find areas of the map that work for your guns

Where you can really gain an advantage in Escalation is playing in the right parts of the maps for your gun. You don’t want to be using shotguns in Mid on Icebox ⁠— look towards holding down A Site.

If you position correctly around the map, you’ll give yourself the best chance of winning duels, and those small fights can ultimately win you the game.

Valorant Escalation final level
Riot Games
The final level will typically be a knife round, but sometimes other guns will be involved.

Remember to utilize health packs

Just like Deathmatch, enemies will drop health packs when they die. If you take damage in a fight, you can use it to top up. However, these health packs can also be the perfect bait. You can hold them, catching unsuspecting enemies looking for a heal.

If you take these three things into account, you’ll give yourself the best chance of winning a game. Obviously, having great aim and other core mechanics is even better, but the small one-percenters do add up.

Be sure to jump into Escalation as it’s only around for a limited time, but could be making a return permanently down the line!