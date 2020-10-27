 Smash Ultimate formula predicts likelihood of most-requested DLC fighters - Dexerto
Logo
Smash

Smash Ultimate formula predicts likelihood of most-requested DLC fighters

Published: 27/Oct/2020 20:17

by Michael Gwilliam
Dante and Sora in Smash Ultimate
YouTube/Backseat

Share

Fighters Pass Volume 2

With only four spots remaining in Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s Fighters Pass Volume 2, there’s no shortage of potential candidates. However, some characters may have a better chance of being possible additions than others, according to a math formula.

YouTube channel ‘Backseat’ came up with a formula to see whether or not certain characters have a good chance at making the cut.

By looking at the current roster and extracting certain elements – like whether a character originated in the East or West, their era, genre and more – they were able to create a chart that can be applied to potential fighters.

It should be noted that this only works when assuming the next roster picks continue the trends Nintendo has already established.

Smash Ultimate DLC criteria
YouTube/Backseat
There’s a lot of data that goes into determining “Smash Math.”

The twenty-five characters in question that Backseat went over were determined by a poll by Source Gaming, which featured literally thousands of candidates.

Going over some big names on the list, one very popular character is Team Fortress 2’s Heavy, which topped several other polls. However, he fails several categories that Backseat believes are imperative to have a good chance at being future DLC.

Meanwhile, Ninja Gaiden’s Ryu Hayabusa, who has been rumored for a long time, is “math certified” to join the roster thanks to his origin and era.

Another popular candidate, Waluigi, received a “caution,” not completely ruling the Mario character out. The main issue with him, according to Backseat, is the era he comes from.

Perhaps the biggest Western character, Halo’s Master Chief, was the least mathematically likely out of the top ten characters in the poll due to his origin, genre and era.

Devil May Cry’s Dante and Kingdom Hearts’ Sora, two Japanese candidates, were both given a caution due to their era of origin.

Master Chief behind bars
YouTube/Backseat
Master Chief may not be finishing the fight.

Moving onto the third most-requested in the form of Doomguy, he too was ruled out due to his origin and genre.

Luckily, for supporters of Super Mario RPG’s Geno, Backseat found him to be math certified as well, which should really get the puppet’s fanboys very excited.

Finally, Crash Bandicoot was given a caution only because of the sizable amounts of Western fighters already in the game. Though, with the character rumored to join the cast in 2021, it’s still possible that we end up seeing him in the future.

Geno certified for Smash Ultimate
YouTube/Backseat
Geno meets the criteria to be in Fighters Pass Volume 2.

Of course, just because the video ruled out claimed some characters have a better chance than others, doesn’t mean it’s a sure thing they’ll be in Smash.

It will be interesting to see how many of the predictions end up coming true as more fighters are released.

FIFA

How to complete Talisca Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

Published: 27/Oct/2020 19:29 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 19:31

by Nate Searl
Talisca Rulebreakers FIFA 21 FUT SBC

Share

Another Squad Building Challenge is live for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Rulebreakers – this time for Anderson Talisca – and we’ve got the requirements, solutions, in-game stats, and everything else you need to unlock it.

FIFA 21’s Rulebreakers cards are introducing new ways to play with certain players. The latest edition to the Rulebreakers club is Anderson Talisca, the Brazilian CAM for Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao F.C.

Talisca has always been a relatively popular card in FIFA considering the league he plays in; many love the versatility of the Brazilian and all of the attacking prowess he possesses.

Talisca Rulebreakers: in-game stats

FIFA 21 Talisca Rulebreakers SBC
EA Sports
In-game stats for Talisca’s Rulebreakers SBC card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT

Normally an 82-rated CAM, Talisca’s base gold card gets a big upgrade to an 84-rated CAM. The Rulebreakers item has an impressive 87 pace with a 91 Acceleration. and given how important pace is in FIFA 21, this helps give him a huge edge over defenders.

The Brazilian also gets a slight increase in his shooting, passing, defense, and dribbling attributes, which should more than compensate for the slight hit to his physical attribute. As a CAM, thse offensive upgrades are certainly desirable.

Talisca Rulebreakers SBC requirements, solutions, cost

This SBC only has one squad you need to build, and FIFA database website FUTBIN estimates it to cost around 60,000 coins on PS4, 70,000 on Xbox One, and 70,000 on Origin PC.

Anderson Talisca:

  • Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Here is the cheapest solution for the SBC which doesn’t use any position-change cards and doesn’t require loyalty:

FIFA 21 Anderson Talisca SBC FUT
EA SPORTS
Cheapest solution for the Anderson Talisca Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT

Is this SBC worth doing?

Talisca’s Rulebreakers card is definitely good individually, but unfortunately, he plays in a region that isn’t commonplace in FUT. Still, he is Brazilian so he has some good chemistry links with popular players like Neymar Jr, and he’s also a CAM with a high pace attribute, which is always valuable.

Ultimately, this Rulebreaker card is very good, and probably worth investing in. You should be able to find uses for it and get some decent chemistry links with his Brazilian nationality.

You don’t have to make a decision right away; the SBC is around until Tuesday, November 3, so you have a week to decide if you think he’s worth the investment.