 Sakurai sparks Smash Ultimate DLC speculation with cryptic clock tweet - Dexerto
Smash

Sakurai sparks Smash Ultimate DLC speculation with cryptic clock tweet

Published: 15/Oct/2020 21:31

by Michael Gwilliam
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Super Smash Bros Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai has opened up the DLC fighter speculation floodgates by tweeting a mysterious picture of two clocks on his official account.

The tweet was part of the Smash Ultimate boss’s picture of the day series where he tweets out a random photo from the game, often with little to no context.

However, his most latest picture has turned up fan speculation to eleven, as it features two stopwatches in front of a blue warp background. Although it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact time on each clock, the left one is sitting at about 12:15, while the right one is around 10:30.

Some players, including major pros who rarely post speculation, have taken this tweet to suggest it’s related to the next Smash Ultimate DLC reveal.

Smash Melee God Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma took the 12:15 to mean December 15, and suggested that this could be the date of an upcoming a new fighter reveal.

He also took the 10:30 to mean 10/30 and theorized that we’d be getting a new patch on October 30, which seems likely, as patch 9.0.0 brought in Minecraft Steve and some major glitches.

Others have suggested that the blue warp looks like a gateway portal from Chrono Trigger. “The clocks, if you go left to right, appear to be rewinding,” noted one user.

It should be noted that Sakurai is a fan of Chrono Trigger. In a 2020 Famitsu column, Sakurai wrote that he views Chrono Cross as the game’s sequel, but views thinking of the original game without a sequel as an “interesting perspective.”

So, it’s possible that this tweet could really be a reference to that game.

“Even still, Crash 4 involves time manipulation, so that’s my tinfoil hat message of the day,” Diabetic added.

Crash Bandicoot from Crash 4
Activision
Crash Bandicoot has been a rumored DLC fighter.

The suggestion that Sakurai’s tweet could be about Crash is also a possibility, considering that the character has been a popular pick among players for a while.

As Dexerto previously reported, a supposedly leaked document from Activision claimed that the company had a five-year plan for the Bandicoot, setting Crash to appear in Smash by 2021.

One other possibility is that this tweet is somehow connected to The Game Awards in December. During the 2018 event, Smash Ultimate’s first fighters pass character Joker was revealed.

Smash Ultimate challenger pack 8
Nintendo
Is Sakurai teasing the 8th DLC fighter already?

While no fighter was announced during the 2019 installment, it is possible one could show up in 2020. With TGA scheduled for December 10, it’s possible that a reveal takes place then followed by a release on the fifteenth.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see if the tweets really have any sort of meaning to them or if they were just thrown together on the fly by Sakurai without any hidden messages.

Call of Duty

3 tips to help you crush Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode

Published: 15/Oct/2020 20:52 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 20:55

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

During the second weekend of the beta, Black Ops Cold War players got a chance to try out one of the new large-scale modes called Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, and needless to say it’s a bit different from the rest of the game. Here are some tips to put you above the rest.

With Black Ops Cold War, fans have a variety of classic modes to choose from, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, etc. alongside some larger experiences like Combined Arms. That being said, there’s an even bigger mode called Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, which pits 40 players against each other in an attempt to set off radioactive explosives around a large map.

The mode itself is a bit different from the others, clearly taking a bit of inspiration from Warzone with the inclusion of armor, doors, etc., meaning that players of Fireteams: Dirty Bomb might be a bit confused when they drop into the map for the first time. Fret not, however, as there are some things to remember about the mode that just might give you an advantage over everyone else.

Activision
Supply boxes can be found around both maps in the Fireteams: Dirty Bomb mode.

Use the supply crates found around the map

In Dirty Bomb, you have to collect Uranium and plant them at bomb sites around the map. Players can pick it up from fallen foes who drop it, but there’s another way to get it that doesn’t require you to get in a firefight.

Scattered around the map are small loot chests, similar to the ones seen in Warzone. Opening these chests will guarantee you a few pieces of Uranium, in addition to extra bonuses like armor plates, kill streaks, and more.

The best part is that there are a ton of these located around the map. If you’re having trouble finding them, all you have to do is listen for the clicking sound that a Geiger Counter would make.

Tons of people seem to be walking right past these chests in game, so finding one that hasn’t been taken shouldn’t be a problem.

Activision
When you spawn into the map, quickly find items like killstreaks and armor, they’ll help you out.

Find items and find them fast

While the crates drop Uranium, they also have the possibility of giving out some helpful items as well. Right now, there’s a few things that the crates can wield, and it would definitely behoove you to find them as quick as possible:

  • Armor
  • Armor satchel (allows you to hold more pieces of armor)
  • Self-revive kit
  • RC-XD
  • Counter Spy Plane
  • Sentry Gun
  • Chopper Gunner

It’s important to find at least a couple of these items as soon as possible as doing so can put you at a serious advantage over everyone else.

Like the Uranium, your character drops all items when you die, so if you get taken out, you’ll have to go find them all over again.

Activision
Stick around the bomb sites, as other teams can add Uranium for the bomb and then you can take them out.

Stick to the bomb sites

In the mode, anyone can deposit Uranium at the five sites around the map, but once the bomb is planted, it belongs to your team. Because of this, it’s important to stick around the site that you want to take once you start depositing your materials.

Don’t take them out right away, however, instead, allow them to plant their Uranium and take them out. This means you can have a fully functioning bomb in no time, without any of the work.

Is that evil or dirty (no pun intended)? Maybe, but it’ll allow to detonate the explosive easier and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Of course, there are other things to remember while playing but if you follow all these tips, you might just be able to win your Fireteams: Dirty Bomb matches with ease.