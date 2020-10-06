Minecraft Smash Ultimate leaker teases Ryu Hayabusa DLC fighter - Dexerto

An established Super Smash Bros Ultimate leaker who has leaked several of the game’s fighters before and after launch, including Minecraft’s Steve, has returned with some comments on Ninja Gaiden’s Ryu Hayabusa.

Vergeben, who is one of the most reputable leakers in the Smash community having leaked many of the game’s fighters, was asked about rumors of Hayabusa joining the roster.

The Ninja Gaiden protagonist has long been a fan-favorite to join the Nintendo fighting game, and has even been rumored. Amusingly, he had been discussed even before Fighters Pass Volume 2, along with Minecraft content.

“I remember you mentioned in the past that you heard that there were talks about Ryu Hayabusa being one of the fighters but in the end, he may have been delayed to enter the second wave of DLC,” a user remarked the leaker on GameFaqs.

“Now that Minecraft content finally came and as how Sakurai mentioned he reworked all stages to add the blocks gimmick to the game, it is possible that Hayabusa may also be coming?” the user asked.

To this, Vergeben simply replied: “Stay tuned?”

“I’ll keep looking into it. But the discussions did happen with Koei Tecmo in regards to Smash,” he continued, seemingly confirming that Koei Tecmo was in fact in talks to bring a character to the game.

He further added that due to Nintendo’s positive relationship with Koei Tecmo, it’s unlikely that the discussions “ fell through and didn’t result in anything.”

As it’s been established, the discussions to get Minecraft into Smash took five years, so it’s clear that adding certain characters can be a long process.

This all said, the discussions with Koei Tecmo may also have potentially resulted in a different representative joining Smash Ultimate such as a character from Dead or Alive, Fatal Frame, or even Dynasty Warriors.

Only time will tell if this ends up being yet another thing that Vergeben has been right about.