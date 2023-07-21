The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion: How to buy & breed horses

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion has arrived and here’s got everything you need to know about how you can buy and breed horses in the DLC.

Expansions have been a huge part of The Sims 4 for years now, with new content being added on a regular basis and something that’s been highly requested by fans for years is a horse-themed DLC. The Horse Ranch expansion has now finally been released, and there’s plenty for players to enjoy.

You can create your own horses in the DLC and build and decorate your ranch to your heart’s desire. For those who want to obtain as many furry friends as possible, you can also buy and breed horses.

Here’s exactly how to buy and breed horses in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch DLC.

How to buy horses in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion

There are several ways to buy horses in the Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion. You can visit specific locations in the game or use the in-game Ranch Animal Exchange service if you’d prefer to stay at home while you’re browsing. Here are all the ways to buy a horse in the DLC:

Purchase horses through the ‘Household’ section on the computer.

Use your phone to call the Ranch Animal Exchange service.

View The Ranch Community.

Buy from the Equestrian Centre.

You’ll typically be paying around 1,000 Simoleons for a brand-new horse, however, if you’d prefer to get a rescue steed this will only cost 250 Simoleons. Rescue horses will come with more challenging traits, however, so it’s important to take extra care to make them feel welcome in their new home!

How to breed horses

A foal can be born in The Sims 4 by breeding an adult or elder stallion with an adult mare, but in order for this to work the horses need to have a good relationship. We’d suggest picking horses with similar traits as the more compatible they are, the more likely the breeding process will be.

You’ll want to ensure you bond with your horses as well, as doing this will unlock new social interactions which includes encouraging your horse to socialize with others. Horses will typically socialize independently after this so it’s simply a case of waiting for the mare to become pregnant.

Once you have a pregnant mare, it’s essential to care for her properly as her exhaustion and hunger stats will be increased. Finally, when it’s time for the foal to arrive, make sure to select the ‘Soothe Horse in Labor’ option to make the experience easier for the mare.

That’s everything you need to know about how to buy and breed horses in The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

