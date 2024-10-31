How to make and pass on Heirlooms in The Sims 4 Life & Death Expansion Pack

Having your Sim make and pass down a Heirloom in The Sims 4 Life & Death pack is essential if you want them to leave their cherished object to another Sim, and here’s how you can do it.

Unless you’re constantly using cheats to reverse your Sim’s age or brewing immortality potions, at one point, they’ll eventually pass away.

For a while now, this has often meant that they’ll simply be gone from the world. However, with the new Heirloom feature from The Sims 4 Life & Death pack, Sims can now leave a lasting memento for their loved ones.

Here’s a guide on how your Sim can make Heirlooms and pass them into other Sims if you’d like your generational gameplay to look a bit more realistic.

How to make a Heirloom in The Sims 4 Life & Death Expansion Pack

You can designate a Heirloom for your Sim by selecting an object and choosing the “Make Heirloom” option. Whether that’s their favorite book, journal, lamp, mirror, or other tiny trinkets, it’s all up to you. This feature has some restrictions, though.

ea / dexerto A Heirloom with an engraved message in The Sims 4 Life & Death Expansion Pack.

First, the object has to be in your lot. You can’t designate objects owned by another Sim in a different house as Heirlooms. Additionally, not all furniture or objects can be Heirlooms; some examples are fridges, beds, and rugs.

To sum it up, as long as you see the Heirloom option when you click on an object, it is viable for your Sim to pass down to others.

How to pass down a Heirloom to another Sim

Once you’ve made an object your Heirloom, you’ll need to click on it again to select the Heirloom option, which will pop up the Pass On interaction. Selecting this option will prompt you to choose the Sim you’d like to give the Heirloom to once your Sim passes away.

ea / dexerto Heirlooms aren’t restricted to just family members in the game.

It’s worth knowing that you can select anyone close to your Sim to pass down the object. They don’t necessarily have to be a family member or be in the same household as your Sim.

Once you’ve chosen someone for the Heirloom, you can also claim it for a higher value. This will basically make the object more expensive as time passes, which could benefit whoever is receiving it if they want to sell it at one point.

Additionally, you can engrave a custom message on the object to give it more sentimental value. All your Heirlooms will be included in your Sim’s will, which you can change or update anytime.

Now that you know how to make and pass a Heirloom in The Sims 4, check out how your Sim can be reborn or become a playable ghost to get some drama going.