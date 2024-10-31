How to become a ghost in The Sims 4 as of Life & Death

Playing as a ghost allows you to navigate The Sims 4 in a different way, and the most recently launched Life & Death Expansion Pack elevates the experience further thanks to new features.

Just because The Sims is a life simulation game, that doesn’t mean the gameplay is restricted to only realistic things. There are so many wacky things you can do that add to the game’s whimsical charm.

One of those things is playing as a ghost. While this is nothing new in the franchise with the help of cheats or mods, the Life & Death Expansion Pack makes the process a lot more exciting.

Article continues after ad

Right now, you can play as a playable, temporary, and free-roaming ghost in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about each and how to play as them.

All ghost types in The Sims 4

In The Sims 4, you can choose to play as a playable, free-roaming, and temporary ghost after your Sim dies. It’s worth knowing, however, that out of all these types, the latter is exclusive to the Life & Death Expansion Pack. The other two were added to the base game as a free update on October 22, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, what exactly makes them different from each other? Here’s a complete breakdown.

Playable Ghost

Choosing to play as a Playable Ghost means that you will still be able to control and play with your Sim after their death. Your Sim will also still be a part of your household, so this is perfect if you don’t want to let them go just yet. If you have the Life & Death Expansion Pack, you can continue their Soul’s Journey by finishing their Unfinished Businesses.

Article continues after ad

Free-roaming Ghost

The Freeroaming Ghost will make your Sim appear like other ghosts that haunt random lots and places in the world. They will no longer be playable or a part of your household. That said, if you’re so desperate to get them back, you can always rely on cheats.

Temporary Ghost

ea / dexerto A ghost Sim who is seemingly impressed with their own self.

As for a Temporary Ghost, think of this as a little trial to play as a ghost. Any living Sim can become a Temporary Ghost, which lets them do ghostly things and enjoy Ghost Mastery perks even when they are still alive. This effect usually lasts a few minutes in the game, and they’ll return to a normal Sim after enough time has passed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to become a Temporary Ghost in Life & Death Expansion Pack

There’s no exact requirement to become a Temporary Ghost, as your Sim doesn’t have to die to experience this, but they do have to be present at a specific location: the Baleful Bog.

ea / dexerto Take a dip in the Baleful Bog to experience being a Temporary Ghost in The Sims 4 Life & Death pack.

First, load up the Ravenwood map from the Life & Death Expansion Pack. Next, select the house lot in the Mourningvale neighborhood. On the lot, scroll up until you find the Baleful Bog, a lake brimming with a blueish-purple color. Select the Baleful Bog, then choose the Have Out of Body Experience. Wait for your Sim to swim in the lake and then turn into a ghost.

One important thing you need to remember is that doing this too often can result in your Sim dying and becoming a ghost for real. So, try not to pull this off too much unless you want something like that to happen.

Article continues after ad

How to become a playable & free-roaming ghost

Becoming a playable and free-roaming ghost is pretty straightforward, as you will get this option once your Sim dies in a pop-up. From here, you’re essentially free to choose which option you want for your Sim. The only real difference is if you have the Life & Death pack, there will be an extra option at the bottom: Rebirth.

Now that you know how to play as a ghost, check out some of the Life & Death cheats and the best Expansion Packs to play with for the ultimate ghostly experience.

Article continues after ad