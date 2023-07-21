The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion: All horse breeds & traits
The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion is finally here, and you can live out your wild west dreams with your furry friends, but exactly how many horses are available in the DLC? We’ve got the answer for you right here.
After years of speculation from fans, a long-awaited Horse-themed expansion has arrived for the Sims 4, and the Horse Ranch DLC offers a real wild west experience for players. The new content includes the ability to create, train and ride your own horses, as well as decorate your ranch with an array of exciting new items.
There’s quite a lot of choice when it comes to picking your first horse in the game, and you can also customize your new furry friend however you want. If you’re wondering exactly what horse breeds are available, we’ve got you covered.
Here are all the horse breeds you can get in the Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion.
All horse breeds in the Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion
There’s quite a variety of horses for players to create, breed and train in the latest Sims 4 DLC, and we’ve got a full rundown of them all below. Here are all of the available horse breeds in the expansion:
- American Paint Horse
- American Saddlebred
- American Standardbred
- American Quarter Horse
- Akhal-Teke
- Andalusian
- Anglo Arabian
- Appaloosa
- Arabian
- Australian Stock Horse
- Barb
- Clydesdale
- Colorado Ranger
- Dutch Warmblood
- Friesian
- Galineers Cob
- Lipizzaner
- Luisitano
- Nokota
Horse traits in the Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion
Alongside selecting the breed of your horse, you’ll also be able to shape their personalities by assigning three distinct traits to each horse you own. This will alter their temperament and overall personality, including the way they act with you, and their behavior in training, and can even factor into their performance during competitions – so it’s important to think carefully about which traits to combine.
The following traits are available for horses in the expansion:
- Aggressive
- Brave
- Defiant
- Energetic
- Fearful
- Free Spirit
- Friendly
- Independent
- Intelligent
- Mellow
- Needy
