The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion: All horse breeds & traits

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion is finally here, and you can live out your wild west dreams with your furry friends, but exactly how many horses are available in the DLC? We’ve got the answer for you right here.

After years of speculation from fans, a long-awaited Horse-themed expansion has arrived for the Sims 4, and the Horse Ranch DLC offers a real wild west experience for players. The new content includes the ability to create, train and ride your own horses, as well as decorate your ranch with an array of exciting new items.

Article continues after ad

There’s quite a lot of choice when it comes to picking your first horse in the game, and you can also customize your new furry friend however you want. If you’re wondering exactly what horse breeds are available, we’ve got you covered.

Here are all the horse breeds you can get in the Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion.

EA / MAXIS There are plenty of horse breeds available in the new DLC.

All horse breeds in the Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion

There’s quite a variety of horses for players to create, breed and train in the latest Sims 4 DLC, and we’ve got a full rundown of them all below. Here are all of the available horse breeds in the expansion:

Article continues after ad

American Paint Horse

American Saddlebred

American Standardbred

American Quarter Horse

Akhal-Teke

Andalusian

Anglo Arabian

Appaloosa

Arabian

Australian Stock Horse

Barb

Clydesdale

Colorado Ranger

Dutch Warmblood

Friesian

Galineers Cob

Lipizzaner

Luisitano

Nokota

Horse traits in the Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion

Alongside selecting the breed of your horse, you’ll also be able to shape their personalities by assigning three distinct traits to each horse you own. This will alter their temperament and overall personality, including the way they act with you, and their behavior in training, and can even factor into their performance during competitions – so it’s important to think carefully about which traits to combine.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The following traits are available for horses in the expansion:

Article continues after ad

Aggressive

Brave

Defiant

Energetic

Fearful

Free Spirit

Friendly

Independent

Intelligent

Mellow

Needy

That’s everything you need to know about horse breeds and traits in the Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Best Sims 4 mods | The Sims 4 cheats | Best Sims 4 expansion packs | The Sims 4: Unlock all items | How to make money in The Sims 4