How to make a will in The Sims 4 Life & Death Expansion Pack

Making a will in The Sims 4 is ideal if you’d like to pass down your belongings and Simoleons to your Sim’s beloved ones.

There’s a reason why The Sims 4 Legacy challenge is one of the most popular challenges out there. Seeing how you start off with one Sim and then slowly branch out to other generations is always exciting and, in a way, feels rewarding.

This type of playthrough is about to get a lot more exciting thanks to a new will feature included in the Life & Death Expansion Pack. By having a will, you can pass Heirloom objects, Simoleons, and many more to those around your Sim.

There are two ways you make a will, and we’ve compiled everything you need to know to get started below.

What does a will do in The Sims 4 Life & Death Expansion Pack?

In The Sims 4, writing a will allows you to decide what happens to your Sim and those around them after their passing. Overall, this includes:

How you would like your funeral to be planned

Which gravestone or urn you’d like your Sim’s remains to be stored in

Who would you pass your Heirloom objects to

Where will your Simoleons be sent to, and how much will it be

How you would assign guardians to dependents

Making a will by hiring an Inheritance Lawyer

ea / dexerto An Inheritance Lawyer handing Bella Goth her will.

The most straightforward way to make a will is by hiring an Inheritance Lawyer via the phone. Doing this will lead to the lawyer coming over to your house, where you can ask them for more information about making a will and get started making one. Here’s how you can hire one:

Select the phone icon on the bottom left of your screen. On the phone menu tab, select Home. Select the Hire an Inheritance Lawyer option. Wait for the lawyer to show up at your doorstep. Interact with the lawyer and select Start Will.

How to make a will by going to the Town Hall

ea / dexerto The Mourningvale Town Hall building as seen in the Ravenwood map from the Life & Death pack.

If you happen to live in Ravenwood, you can opt to visit the Town Hall to make your will. The steps are pretty similar to the one above; you just need to locate the lot first:

Load the Ravenwood world map. In the Mourninvale neighborhood, select the only house lot. Scroll up until you find the Mourningvale Town Hall. Click the Town Hall building and select Start Will. Wait for your Sim to go inside the rabbit hole and return outside with a will.

Once you have received your will, you can find it in your Sim’s inventory. From here, you’re free to choose whichever you want to customize first in your will, whether that’s your Heirloom, funeral, gravestone, and so much more.

If you happen to change your mind, you can also either clear your choices or Destroy the Will altogether for a more dramatic approach – it’s all up to you.

