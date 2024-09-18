The Sims 4 releases most colorful patch yet with new items and hundreds of variants

The Sims 4 releases most colorful patch yet with new items and hundreds of variantsEA
The Sims 4 has received a myriad of new items and color variants, all for free with its latest September update.
With the news of The Sims 5 being canceled, many fans of the franchise have felt pretty down about the future of The Sims as a whole – despite some fans feeling relieved – but luckily some positive news has arrived to lift our spirits.
Any Sims 4 player who has been bored of the same old colors will be happy to hear that there are now 650 new color variants to items and furniture. Not only that but there are 30 new items, all for free.
The Sims official account on X shared a video featuring glimpses of these new items that players can look forward to after updating their game. Items such as new doors and archways are here, with a unique color palette to choose from.
The most exciting update is the 650 new variants to already-existing items in the base game. Fans can see fresh swatches of furniture such as the Simplicit-Ease Chair, The Hipster Hugger, and even the Whipped Dream Cupcake Factory.
While many Sims fans may be worried about games like InZOI taking the spotlight, it seems EA is far from done with the Sims franchise, especially with Project Rene still in the works.
According to the patch notes, these are all of the new items, ground covers, and variants now included in The Sims 4:
New Items
- Prairie-Style Entry Frames
- Pointless Renovation Doors
- Trabeated Entry Frames
- Delight
- VAULT 2 Pro-Er-Level Bar
- The Sloop Jr.
- Iconless Fiberglass Door
- Kickless Fiberglass Door
New Ground Covers
- 21 Rock
- A Fine Geometry Ground Pavers
- Bright Moss
- Grassy Pavers
- Gravel Pavers
- Murky Moss
- Pebbles Please
- Rich Moss
- Rock Storm
- Weeds are Flowers Too
New Variants
Due to the color variants being an incredibly long list, here are just a few of the notable variants. You can view the rest of the list in the patch notes.
- Mega Chimneys
- Low Stucco Roof Parapet
- Feathered Friends Turret
- High-tide Exterior Trim
- Mega Windows
- Island Mahogany Sliding Doors
- Mega Railing
- Slatted Railing with Square Newels
- Rustic Stone Wall
- Simple Picket Fence
- Spanish Revival Wall
- Maiden’s Gate
- H.S. Trionic Draperies
- The Sloop
- Discretion Stove Hood
- Antique Tomes
- Scholarly Stack
- Simplicit-Ease Chair
- The Hipster Hugger
- Whipped Cream Cupcake Factory
In other Sims 4 news, EA has recently revealed that it’s letting Sims 4 content creators to make their own official Kits, and we can also look forward to kits such as Artist Studio and Storybook Nursery.