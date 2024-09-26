How to get a horse in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Unlocking Zelda’s horse in Echoes of Wisdom will enable you to summon a trusty steed while exploring Hyrule. This is particularly useful when you wish to speed up your travel time and hunt for heart containers.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom allows the Princess of Hyrule to ride horses during her quest to save Link. However, Hyrule Ranch doesn’t let players keep their trusty steeds. Instead, you’ll need to head back to the ranch each time you wish to use a horse.

This isn’t ideal for players who wish to tear around the lands completing side quests and searching for Echoes, like the Lynel. Fortunately, there is a way for you to unlock Zelda’s horse and use it permanently in Echoes of Wisdom.

So, here’s exactly how you can unlock Zelda’s horse and what you need to do to summon it.

How to unlock Zelda’s horse in Echoes of Wisdom

Nintendo You can find the rift and carrot patch using the image above.

While you can head over to Hyrule Ranch and pick any horse to ride, you’ll need to meet the following two requirements if you want to unlock Zelda’s horse:

Beat Ganondorf in Hyrule Castle. Complete “Impa’s Gift” side quest.

After beating Ganondorf for the second time, you can speak to Impa in Hyrule Castle to initiate Impa’s Gift quest. This side quest will task you with entering The Stilled Carrot Patch rift, which is located northwest of Hyrule Castle.

Upon locating the rift, you’ll discover that Zelda’s horse has been swallowed and you’ll need to rescue Tri’s friends to free her. Once you’ve freed Tri’s companions, the white mare will be set loose. Use Zelda’s Bind ability to pluck up a carrot from the earth and the mare will come running.

How to summon Zelda’s horse

Nintendo Use the Carrot Echo to summon Zelda’s horse.

To summon Zelda’s horse, you’ll need to learn the Carrot Echo from the carrot patch (northwest of Hyrule castle). After you’ve unlocked the Carrot Echo, summon the vegetable and Zelda’s horse will come running to its location.

Now that you have unlocked your very own horse, you can participate in the Hyrule Ranch Red Flag Races. Completing the challenges here is important as it will reward you with the Music Box, an item used to create an Automaton.

Be sure to check out our complete Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Automaton unlock guide, and how to get a secret Lynel Echo.