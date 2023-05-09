Best Sims 4 house ideas to unleash your creativity

If you’re looking for some The Sims 4 inspiration; wanting to touch up an old build, or simply want to marvel at what the community is capable of, we’ve got some of the best Sims 4 house ideas for you to check out.

Some of the greatest Sims 4 houses are the ones where you commit to a theme, utilize the space well, and ensure the place looks like somewhere you’d want to live. Although the premise of the series has always been about making these virtual dollhouses, it is essential to also make them feel like real spaces.

And if you’re looking for some inspiration on where to take your next big Sims 4 build, we’ve got a list of some cool house ideas that you may find useful.

Contents:

Modern house

The clue is in the name, but modern houses are all the rave today. Sims 4 YouTuber Mr. Olkan has created an interesting modern house build, emphasizing clean lines and geometric shapes. The intentional asymmetry of the house allows each section of the space to have its own unique identity, and also creates a feeling of wealth and power for the sims who end up occupying that lot.

What also works about this build is its base game content only, with no expansion packs or custom content required.

Farmhouse

The great thing about farmhouses is there’s no lack of space. These houses tend to be massive and have many rooms for a large enough family. Sims 4 YouTuber Marmelad has created the perfect farmhouse with many comfortable features.

The build includes three bedrooms, several closets and bathrooms, and a giant kitchen to really take advantage of all that space. On the outside, they have made use of many pastoral assets to sell the place as a location of beauty and nature.

Family house

For when you’ve got a large family and need the space to house them all, Sims 4 YouTuber Jessicapie’s family house may be the perfect idea to inspire your next build. One of Jessicapie’s goals with this house was to have it fit three whole generations of the same family, and the results speak for themselves.

Each room of the house feels like a cozy, lived-in space. And despite the intimidatingly large amount of space, it feels a lot more snug and friendly place to set up your new sim family.

Lighthouse

One of the best Sims 4 house ideas we’ve seen is easily Roxxy Sims’ lighthouse home. Unless you’re Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, you may not think of living inside a lighthouse as a particularly comfortable venture.

Fortunately, this build settles those concerns quite well. The lighthouse build makes great use of the curved walls feature added in the July 2022 patch. Inside, the house boasts a comfortable, old-fashioned furniture design suitable for any lighthouse keeper looking to settle down.

Tiny house

We all know that space can be an issue, especially a lack of it. And when you’re on a budget too, that can also make matters complicated. YouTuber Gryphi has a knack for creating houses for the townies that populate The Sims 4, and their tiny house build for Kyle Kyleson is no exception.

The house itself features a cluttered but cozy room that combines a bed with a kitchen and living room, with a very small washroom off to the side. On the exterior, there are plenty of natural assets added to the lot to encourage Kyle to spend more time outdoors.

Weird house

If realism or themed house ideas aren’t your cup of tea, YouTubers CarynandConnieGaming created a fun game where the goal was for each room to have a completely different aesthetic, with each theme being drawn from a roulette wheel. Despite the seemingly chaotic premise of the game, what the two builders end up with is nothing short of a weirdly beautiful home. When you try to appease as many aesthetics as possible, you’re at least guaranteed to satisfy a larger group of people.

Those are all the Sims 4 builds we have for you at the moment. Be sure to let us know if you end up using any of these house ideas in your own builds. We’re almost a decade away from the game’s original release, and it’s great to see it still inspiring so many incredible creations.

