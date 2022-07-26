Sims 4 patch notes: Sexual orientation, wants and fears, curved walls, more

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

The Sims 4 Base Game update is finally available to download, featuring many long-time community-requested changes.

EA announced players would have greater freedom in determining the sexual orientation of Sims in the Base Game Update. The Sims community lauded EA with praise for the announcement.

Maxis stated, “LGBTQIA+ identities are a fact of life, not a toggle to be switched off.”

Here’s everything else included in the “huge” free update.

Maxis/EA Players can now select the gender identities a Sim is romantically attracted to.

First up, phones received a new interface. Phones still have the same functionality, but players can customize background and case color options easier.

A selection of arm, leg, torso and back hair can be added to teen Sims and older. The Sims official Twitter account shared the most prominent features of the new update.

As previously mentioned, players can now select the gender identities a Sim is romantically attracted to. If players do not change these settings, the Sims will have no inherent attraction to a specific gender, which can shift through gameplay.

Wants and fears replace whims. Sims will have goals they want to achieve and fears they want to overcome. The developers did not give any specifics.

Another welcome addition is the option to build with curved walls. Players can place and adjust medium, large, and extra large curved rooms.

Maxis addressed server stability issues when saving a lot to My Library and placing a retail lot with mannequins.

Give all of these changes a try for yourself.