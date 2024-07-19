How to get Ship in a Bottle Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Ship in a Bottle is the new Mythic item that arrived with the Pirates of the Caribbean event in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. It’s OP and will give you a great advantage in battles. Here’s how to get it.

Pirates of the Caribbean is the latest in-game event in Fortnite that will run until August 6, 2024. It dropped into the game with the v30.20 July 19 update and brought a treasure trove of rewards but you need to complete some challenges to get them.

Article continues after ad

One of the new items in this collab is the Ship in a Bottle Mythic. It’s a glass bottle with a green liquid and a small ship inside, and a giant cursed ship manifests when you crack it open. To get a significant upper hand in matches, you must get it as it’s a great way of outplaying enemies.

Epic Games

Ship in a Bottle Mythic location

You can find the Ship in a Bottle Mythic only at the Shipwreck Shallows’ POI. The pirate ship will have many Chests inside and you can find the Mythic item while looting one of these.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Head over to the center of the map to find the Shipwreck Shallows’ POI. But beware, it will be a hotspot as most of the players in your lobby will try to get one of these ships.

Stats

Here are the stats of the Ship in a Bottle Mythic item in Fortnite:

Player Damage : 50

: 50 Vehicle Damage : 150

: 150 Structure Damage: 5000

The best thing about this cursed ship is it deals great damage to buildings. This means while two players are busy in a build battle, head straight into it and destroy their structures to catch them off guard.

Article continues after ad

You sit right on the top of the ship and also use your weapon while riding it. You can ride it for a minute at max, and you also have the option to exit it anytime. The ship dissipates after traveling a short distance, so you must use it wisely.

Now, before you go and be the pirate you always wanted, make sure to grab some of the best weapons in Chapter 5 Season 3. Also check out the new battle pass, as well as how to get the Jack Sparrow skin.

Article continues after ad