Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass: How to unlock, tier rewards

Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Cursed Sails Pass artEpic Games/Disney

The latest Pirates of the Caribbean Fortnite event brings a Cursed Sails pass that players can unlock for free rewards. We’ve got you covered with each tier reward and how to unlock them right here.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is now halfway complete and with the latest hotfix, Epic has brought a brand new crossover event with Disney’s iconic film Pirates of the Caribbean. Cursed Sails brings Jack Sparrow, Captain Barbosa, Davy Jones, and Elizabeth Swann to the game as cosmetic skins to the game.

The collab event also brings a new POI, a mythic item, and a brand-new questline for players to complete to gain free XP and rewards. These rewards are directly tied to a mini-event pass called the Cursed Sails Pass, which allows players to claim free and premium rewards.

How to get the Cursed Sails Pass in Fortnite

Cursed Sails Pass in FortniteEpic Games/Disney
The Cursed Sails Pass has two tracks that players can earn rewards from.

You can access the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass by navigating to the Pirates tab, which is denoted by a Ship icon. The pass has two reward tiers, one that’s free and the other which you’ll need to upgrade to the premium track to access.

You can purchase the Cursed Sails Pass premium track for 1,000 V-Bucks.

How to unlock Cursed Sails pass tiers

To unlock tiers in the Cursed Sails Pass, you need to complete the Cursed Sails Quests, which are split into Eight Pirate Codes, each based on quests that require you to think like a pirate. Each Code will go live sequentially and be available until August 6 at 4 AM ET.

Upon completing each quest, you’ll earn Cursed Gold. Earning and redeeming Cursed Gold on either of the reward tracks, lets you unlock a certain tier sequentially.

There’s also the option to spend 150 V-Bucks to unlock each level and get its rewards.

Jack's Ship Glider in FortniteEpic Games/Disney
Jack’s Ship Glider can be unlocked for free in the Cursed Sails Pass.

All Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass rewards in Fortnite

Here are all the rewards you can unlock in the Cursed Sails Pass, alongside the track it’s on and the amount of Cursed Gold required to claim it:

Cursed Sails Event Pass TierRewardReward TrackCursed Gold Required
Base TierJack Sparrow OutfitNoneNone
Tier 1Pirate Booty EmoticonFree1,000
Tier 1Jack’s Compass Back BlingPremium1,000
Tier 2Skeleton Keys Keytar InstrumentFree2,000
Tier 2Banner IconPremium2,000
Tier 3Level Up TokenFree3,000
Tier 3Level Up TokenPremium3,000
Tier 4Skull and Crossed Swords Back BlingFree4,000
Tier 4Sparrow Run EmotePremium4,000
Tier 5Level Up TokenFree5,000
Tier 5Level Up TokenPremium5,000
Tier 6Wee Beastie SprayFree6,000
Tier 6Jack Sparrow’s SwordPremium6,000
Tier 7Cursed Sails Loading ScreenFree7,000
Tier 7Pirate’s Grin EmoticonPremium7,000
Tier 8Level Up TokenFree8,000
Tier 8Level Up TokenPremium8,000
Tier 9Jack’s Cutlass and Bane PickaxeFree9,000
Tier 9Jar of Dirt EmotePremium9,000
Tier 10Level Up TokenFree10,000
Tier 10Level Up TokenPremium10,000
Tier 11Jack’s Prize Back BlingFree11,000
Tier 11Cursed Jack Sparrow Outfit StylePremium11,000

Upon purchasing the premium upgrade, you’ll automatically receive the Jack Sparrow Outfit. Sparrow has both two Fortnite Styles and a LEGO Style.

Additionally, you’ll need to complete at least five Quests from a Pirate Code to get a Map Piece. Get all eight Map Pieces to unlock the Jack’s Ship Glider.

If you’re looking for more about the collab event, check out where to find Treasure Maps, Pirate Cannons, and even the OG Flint Knock Pistol.

