Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass: How to unlock, tier rewards

Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass: How to unlock, tier rewardsEpic Games/Disney
The latest Pirates of the Caribbean Fortnite event brings a Cursed Sails pass that players can unlock for free rewards. We’ve got you covered with each tier reward and how to unlock them right here.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is now halfway complete and with the latest hotfix, Epic has brought a brand new crossover event with Disney’s iconic film Pirates of the Caribbean. Cursed Sails brings Jack Sparrow, Captain Barbosa, Davy Jones, and Elizabeth Swann to the game as cosmetic skins to the game.
The collab event also brings a new POI, a mythic item, and a brand-new questline for players to complete to gain free XP and rewards. These rewards are directly tied to a mini-event pass called the Cursed Sails Pass, which allows players to claim free and premium rewards.
How to get the Cursed Sails Pass in Fortnite
You can access the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass by navigating to the Pirates tab, which is denoted by a Ship icon. The pass has two reward tiers, one that’s free and the other which you’ll need to upgrade to the premium track to access.
You can purchase the Cursed Sails Pass premium track for 1,000 V-Bucks.
How to unlock Cursed Sails pass tiers
To unlock tiers in the Cursed Sails Pass, you need to complete the Cursed Sails Quests, which are split into Eight Pirate Codes, each based on quests that require you to think like a pirate. Each Code will go live sequentially and be available until August 6 at 4 AM ET.
Upon completing each quest, you’ll earn Cursed Gold. Earning and redeeming Cursed Gold on either of the reward tracks, lets you unlock a certain tier sequentially.
There’s also the option to spend 150 V-Bucks to unlock each level and get its rewards.
All Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass rewards in Fortnite
Here are all the rewards you can unlock in the Cursed Sails Pass, alongside the track it’s on and the amount of Cursed Gold required to claim it:
|Cursed Sails Event Pass Tier
|Reward
|Reward Track
|Cursed Gold Required
|Base Tier
|Jack Sparrow Outfit
|None
|None
|Tier 1
|Pirate Booty Emoticon
|Free
|1,000
|Tier 1
|Jack’s Compass Back Bling
|Premium
|1,000
|Tier 2
|Skeleton Keys Keytar Instrument
|Free
|2,000
|Tier 2
|Banner Icon
|Premium
|2,000
|Tier 3
|Level Up Token
|Free
|3,000
|Tier 3
|Level Up Token
|Premium
|3,000
|Tier 4
|Skull and Crossed Swords Back Bling
|Free
|4,000
|Tier 4
|Sparrow Run Emote
|Premium
|4,000
|Tier 5
|Level Up Token
|Free
|5,000
|Tier 5
|Level Up Token
|Premium
|5,000
|Tier 6
|Wee Beastie Spray
|Free
|6,000
|Tier 6
|Jack Sparrow’s Sword
|Premium
|6,000
|Tier 7
|Cursed Sails Loading Screen
|Free
|7,000
|Tier 7
|Pirate’s Grin Emoticon
|Premium
|7,000
|Tier 8
|Level Up Token
|Free
|8,000
|Tier 8
|Level Up Token
|Premium
|8,000
|Tier 9
|Jack’s Cutlass and Bane Pickaxe
|Free
|9,000
|Tier 9
|Jar of Dirt Emote
|Premium
|9,000
|Tier 10
|Level Up Token
|Free
|10,000
|Tier 10
|Level Up Token
|Premium
|10,000
|Tier 11
|Jack’s Prize Back Bling
|Free
|11,000
|Tier 11
|Cursed Jack Sparrow Outfit Style
|Premium
|11,000
Upon purchasing the premium upgrade, you’ll automatically receive the Jack Sparrow Outfit. Sparrow has both two Fortnite Styles and a LEGO Style.
Additionally, you’ll need to complete at least five Quests from a Pirate Code to get a Map Piece. Get all eight Map Pieces to unlock the Jack’s Ship Glider.
