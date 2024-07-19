Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass: How to unlock, tier rewards

The latest Pirates of the Caribbean Fortnite event brings a Cursed Sails pass that players can unlock for free rewards. We’ve got you covered with each tier reward and how to unlock them right here.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is now halfway complete and with the latest hotfix, Epic has brought a brand new crossover event with Disney’s iconic film Pirates of the Caribbean. Cursed Sails brings Jack Sparrow, Captain Barbosa, Davy Jones, and Elizabeth Swann to the game as cosmetic skins to the game.

Article continues after ad

The collab event also brings a new POI, a mythic item, and a brand-new questline for players to complete to gain free XP and rewards. These rewards are directly tied to a mini-event pass called the Cursed Sails Pass, which allows players to claim free and premium rewards.

How to get the Cursed Sails Pass in Fortnite

Epic Games/Disney The Cursed Sails Pass has two tracks that players can earn rewards from.

You can access the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass by navigating to the Pirates tab, which is denoted by a Ship icon. The pass has two reward tiers, one that’s free and the other which you’ll need to upgrade to the premium track to access.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can purchase the Cursed Sails Pass premium track for 1,000 V-Bucks.

How to unlock Cursed Sails pass tiers

To unlock tiers in the Cursed Sails Pass, you need to complete the Cursed Sails Quests, which are split into Eight Pirate Codes, each based on quests that require you to think like a pirate. Each Code will go live sequentially and be available until August 6 at 4 AM ET.

Upon completing each quest, you’ll earn Cursed Gold. Earning and redeeming Cursed Gold on either of the reward tracks, lets you unlock a certain tier sequentially.

Article continues after ad

There’s also the option to spend 150 V-Bucks to unlock each level and get its rewards.

Epic Games/Disney Jack’s Ship Glider can be unlocked for free in the Cursed Sails Pass.

All Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass rewards in Fortnite

Here are all the rewards you can unlock in the Cursed Sails Pass, alongside the track it’s on and the amount of Cursed Gold required to claim it:

Cursed Sails Event Pass Tier Reward Reward Track Cursed Gold Required Base Tier Jack Sparrow Outfit None None Tier 1 Pirate Booty Emoticon Free 1,000 Tier 1 Jack’s Compass Back Bling Premium 1,000 Tier 2 Skeleton Keys Keytar Instrument Free 2,000 Tier 2 Banner Icon Premium 2,000 Tier 3 Level Up Token Free 3,000 Tier 3 Level Up Token Premium 3,000 Tier 4 Skull and Crossed Swords Back Bling Free 4,000 Tier 4 Sparrow Run Emote Premium 4,000 Tier 5 Level Up Token Free 5,000 Tier 5 Level Up Token Premium 5,000 Tier 6 Wee Beastie Spray Free 6,000 Tier 6 Jack Sparrow’s Sword Premium 6,000 Tier 7 Cursed Sails Loading Screen Free 7,000 Tier 7 Pirate’s Grin Emoticon Premium 7,000 Tier 8 Level Up Token Free 8,000 Tier 8 Level Up Token Premium 8,000 Tier 9 Jack’s Cutlass and Bane Pickaxe Free 9,000 Tier 9 Jar of Dirt Emote Premium 9,000 Tier 10 Level Up Token Free 10,000 Tier 10 Level Up Token Premium 10,000 Tier 11 Jack’s Prize Back Bling Free 11,000 Tier 11 Cursed Jack Sparrow Outfit Style Premium 11,000

Upon purchasing the premium upgrade, you’ll automatically receive the Jack Sparrow Outfit. Sparrow has both two Fortnite Styles and a LEGO Style.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, you’ll need to complete at least five Quests from a Pirate Code to get a Map Piece. Get all eight Map Pieces to unlock the Jack’s Ship Glider.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for more about the collab event, check out where to find Treasure Maps, Pirate Cannons, and even the OG Flint Knock Pistol.