NickEh30 reveals Fortnite trick to get new Ship Mythic and it’s not what you think

Fortnite content creator NickEh30 reveals how you can stock up the new Ship in a Bottle mythic easily by using this trick, which involves going to an unexpected location.

The Ship in a Bottle is one of the latest additions introduced with Fortnite’s Pirates of the Caribbean event. At first, it may simply look like a glass jar with some green liquid inside it.

But crack it open, and you’ll summon a massive cursed ship that lets you destroy everything in its path – making it really strong against buildings. If you’re lucky, you might even get some easy elims from unfortunate players.

While it’s a powerful Mythic to have, getting your hands on one can be extremely hard since you’ll be competing against other players in one particular POI. That said, well-known Fortnite content creator NickEh30 has shared a guaranteed way that lets you get this item.

So, the first thing you’ll want to do is land in the snowy area on the island as shown in the clip above. Once you’re there grab some loot in the building, and when you’re finally all set, head outside to a bush.

Inside the bush, there’s a hidden Porta Potty you can access to go to a different location. So, switch to your pickaxe and start destroying the bush. By using the Porta Potty, you’ll instantly find yourself in an underground cave-like area.

In this location alone, you’ll be able to loot three Ships in a Bottle from different chests. Not to mention, there’s also always a chance you’ll find more. Knowing how to access this place quickly is really handy if you want to stock up on guaranteed Ship in a Bottle Mythic.

After all, regardless of how useful this item is, you can only use it one-time for a while before the Ship dissipates. Still, being able to control this ship for one minute while also using your weapon at the same time adds to the fun of the Battle Royale.