Diablo 4 patch fixes frustrating mount bug after 1.4.2 update

Diablo 4 developers have issued a patch to address a disappearing mount bug that cropped up after 1.4.2 went live.

Shortly after Diablo 4’s 1.4.2 patch launched on June 9, players started noticing errors involving their mounts. Some previously purchased horses had disappeared from user stables, for instance.

Meanwhile, other players reported an issue wherein newly purchased horses weren’t entering their stables at all.

One user issued a bug report on the official Diablo 4 Forums and shared the following context: “I have discovered that one of the horses in my stable is no longer listed.”

Several others chimed in, saying they also noticed their horses were missing after the June 9 patch. In the comments, one person said their Season of the Blood mounts randomly vanished. A different user claimed the same happened to their “Celestial Court” mount.

“Really disappointing to see something [I] paid for disappear for any reason,” wrote another frustrated fan in the forums.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Season of Blood mount

In responding to a post from Twitter/X user __Mourning_Star, Diablo 4’s Community Manager Adam Fletcher promised a fix was in the works. Fletcher explained, “We got an issue with mounts being hidden. But we have a patch coming in the next day or so to correct this.”

The fix in question has since gone live, thanks to the “quick patch” Blizzard deployed on Wednesday, June 13. Fletcher told fans in a Twitter/X post that since it’s a client patch, they’d need to download the changes.

The Community Manager’s post reads in part, “There is a quick patch being pushed out for #DiabloIV. This is to fix some mounts missing from some players’ stables.”

While Patch 1.4.2 caused a few problems with mounts, it also ushered in another animal-related change by introducing pet companions.

All players can unlock one free pet by completing the Faithful Companion quest in Kyovashad. Those who preorder Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion can claim three more pets.