Content Warning May 2 patch notes: New items, hat shop, bug fixes & more

Content Warning has received its first major update since its release, bringing plenty of bug fixes and new items. Here’s what you can look forward to with it.

Content Warning has been a hit since its release, and to carry that hype forward, the devs have released its first major update for the game.

This update is aiming to bring tons of new items to use in the game, as well as fix some of the issues that have been plaguing players.

You can see a breakdown of everything this patch is going to do for Content Warning right here.

Article continues after ad

Landfall Games

Content Warning May 2 patch notes

Added:

Added a new map

Added 13 new monsters

Added new item, Rescue hook

Added a hat shop

Added unlockable sky island upgrades

Added sponsored video deals that can be picked after the first week

Added MetaCoins for purchasing island upgrades and hats

Added a new rare cursed item in the old world

Added a mirror in the house

Changes/improvements:

Changed level selection to random

General Monster Balancing

Various audio improvements

Slightly boosted player voice range

Reworked modding matchmaking

Optimized video network performance to get faster extractions in some cases

Fixes:

Fixed VSync not working after using the dive bell

Fixed some sound issues including the sound echoing too much

Fixed issue where players would fall through the map when sleeping on the ceiling

Fixed issue where the camera would sometimes not go into the video extraction machine

Fixed issue where the game would end when you surface with only the broken camera

Fixed issue where the boom mic would extend your body’s hit-box

Fixed issue where the shock stick would only work once on monsters or team-mates

Fixed issue where holing an item when going up or down with the diving bell would cause issues picking up other items

Fixed issue where holding an exploding bomb would delete the player holding it

Fixed issue when the last player alive left you would not return to the surface

Possible fix for the dive bell door bug

Possible fix for the audio popping issue

Possible fix for defibrillator speed bug

The devs are still looking into the other bugs reported with the Extraction bug being one of the top priorities, so this updated has added logs to track these issues.

If the Extraction Failure bug happens to you, you can send your logs (Found in: Appdata/Local Low/LandfallGames/Content Warning/player.log and player-prev.log while the game is still running) to support@landfall.se.

Article continues after ad

The devs will continue looking for a solution to the issue with players’ logs.

Check out what else Content Warning

Check out more Content Warning guides:

What is Content Warning? | How to change faces | How to improve your Spooktube videos | All unlockable upgrades & gadgets | Can you play Content Warning offline?