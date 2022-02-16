Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform? How to play crossplay on Xbox & PC

If you’re wondering whether or not Sea of Thieves is cross-platform on Xbox and PC, we’ve got everything you need to know about how crossplay works in the sea-faring multiplayer adventure.

With so much to explore and endless amounts of treasure to find within Sea of Thieves, you’re likely going to want to sail the high seas with some friends.

If you’re all playing on different platforms, though, you’ll need to utilize the game’s cross-platform play feature before you can raise anchor and venture off to find glory. So, let’s dive in and see how you can connect with more players in Sea of Thieves using crossplay.

Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform?

Yes, Sea of Thieves is cross-platform on Xbox on PC, meaning that you’ll be able to link up with friends to take on anything that the Sea of Thieves has in store, together.

As well as being able to play cross-platform with friends, you’re also able to utilize its cross-save feature, meaning that you can continue with your progress and character regardless of whether you want to play on Xbox or PC platforms. This is because whether you’re playing on Steam, the Xbox PC app, or on Xbox itself, an Xbox Live account is required to sign in.

How to use crossplay in Sea of Thieves on Xbox and PC

Unlike other games that require you to tinker with some settings to enable crossplay, Sea of Thieves has a rather simple method in order to play cross-platform and is enabled from the get-go.

All you need to do to get started is to add your friends through the in-game menus to be able to join a lobby with them.

How to add friends in Sea of Thieves

To add friends in Sea of Thieves, you’ll need to make sure that they’re added via the Xbox App, regardless of which platform you’re playing on. To do this on PC, follow these steps:

How to add friends on PC

From the Xbox app on Windows, head to the ‘ Social ‘ tab located at the top-left of your screen.

‘ tab located at the top-left of your screen. Click the ‘ Search for people ‘ box and type in your friend’s name.

‘ box and type in your friend’s name. They’ll then appear in a list below. Click on their name , and their profile will pop up.

, and their profile will pop up. At the far right of the screen, you’ll see ‘Add Friend‘. Click that.

How to add friends on console

On console, you’ll need to do the following:

Press the ‘ Xbox ‘ button on your controller to open the menu and scroll to the second icon of two people at the top of the menu. Select that.

‘ button on your controller to open the menu and scroll to the second icon of two people at the top of the menu. Select that. From here, if you’ve played a game with your friend recently, look under the ‘ Recently played with ‘ tab, where you’ll be able to add them.

‘ tab, where you’ll be able to add them. Alternatively, you can search for them via the ‘Find someone‘ option.

Once you’ve completed these steps, you’ll be able to invite your friend to your game from the lobby screen by selecting the button for ‘Invite Friends’ as shown in the image above. You’ll then just need to select their name from the window that appears, and voilà – it’s time to sail the seas!

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about cross-platform play in Sea of Thieves.

