 Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure codes (February 2022) - How to get free Gold, blocks & more
Roblox

Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure codes (February 2022) – How to get free Gold, blocks & more

Published: 22/Feb/2022 16:36

by Titas Khan
cover art for Build a Boat for Treasure in Roblox
Chillz Studios/Roblox

Build a Boat for Treasure codes in Roblox can help you claim free Gold and blocks to construct the perfect boat to take you across the treacherous seas. In February 2022, there are quite a few active codes available for you to redeem.

Featuring a unique experience in Roblox where you are required to construct your own floating vessel, Build a Boat for Treasure is a quest of overcoming obstacles on the sea to earn more resources. The resources you earn will then be used toward making your next boat.

As you work towards building more and more boats, Build a Boat for Treasure codes are extremely helpful. These codes can be redeemed for in-game resources that will help you build your next boat in the game. We’ve gathered together every available code for February 2022

Contents

art for treasure in Build a Boat for Treasure on Roblox
Chillz Studios/Roblox
Unlock new treasures by making your way past various obstacles in Build a Boat for Treasure.

Build a Boat for Treasure codes in Roblox (February 2022)

Below is a list of all the currently active codes for Build a Boat for Treasure in Roblox. All of these codes have been checked in-game as of February 22, 2022.

With only six codes currently active, more rewards such as Gold or Blocks might be made available, so make sure to check back soon if you’re looking for more:

Code Rewards
Happy Valentine’s day Free Blocks
hi 5 Gold
Squid Army 22 Ice and 22 Gold
=D 5 Gold
=P 5 Gold
chillthrill709 was here Free Blocks

How to redeem Build a Boat for Treasure codes in Roblox

Redeeming active codes in Build a Boat for Treasure is a fairly simple process that can be accomplished by a series of very easy steps. These steps are:

  • Head over to the official Build a Boat for Treasure page and click on the green button to launch the game.
  • Click on the big treasure chest button on the right side of the screen.
  • Following that, click on the Cog icon to open a menu.
  • Scroll down on this menu until you find the Redeem Code option.
  • Copy any of the active codes from the list above and paste them into the Code region.
  • Click on Redeem to claim your free rewards.
in-game screenshot of page where you can redeem codes in Build a Boat for Treasure
Chillz Studios/Roblox
Head to this menu in Build a Boat for Treasure to redeem your Roblox codes.

Full list of expired codes

Code Rewards
Be a big f00t print Free Blocks
fuzzy friend? Free Blocks
Lurking Legend Free Blocks
GGGOOOAAALLL 1 Football
Free gifts Random free gifts
1B Free Blocks
voted code Free Blocks
Lurking Code 10 Balloons, 5 Super Fireworks, and 1 Portal Block
1M Likes Free Blocks
Big F00t Print 10 Balloons, 5 Cakes, and 25 Neon Blocks
The Sasquatch? 10 Balloons, 5 Circle Fireworks, and 1 Portal Block
Fireworks
2M members Free Blocks
Hatched code Cookie Wheels
Happy Easter Balloons, Candy, and Cake
TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE Green Treasure Chest
BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!! 1 Boat motor, 1 Car seat, 4 Wood Blocks, and 1 Cake
The Yeti 25 Green Presents and 25 Neon Blocks
Cold Feet 25 Green Presents and 25 Neon Blocks
500M Visits 4 Portals, 5 Cakes, 25 Balloons, and 20 Star Blocks
Veterans Day 10 Banners, 10 Star Blocks, 10 Balloons, 5 Circle Fireworks, 5 Cluster Fireworks, and 5 Super Fireworks

What are Build a Boat for Treasure codes used for in Roblox?

Most of the codes available for Build a Boat for Treasure, at the time of writing, are rewards that have a direct impact on your in-game progression. Be it Gold or Blocks, both of them are extremely important resources when it comes to crafting your own boat.

However, some of the expired codes have been known for providing cosmetic rewards that have no impact on your in-game performance. With that being said, it is highly advised that you should redeem the available codes as soon as you can before they are declared to be inactive.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Build a Boat for Treasure codes in Roblox for February 2022.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

